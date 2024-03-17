loading…

The Israeli army used a scorched earth strategy in the war against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Residents and traders in southern Lebanon accused Israel of implementing a “scorched earth policy” amid continuing war in the region. This tactic was used by Israel to weaken Hamas’ power, but had a major impact on civilians in Lebanon.

A security source said that Israel planned to destroy residential homes and neighbourhoods, as well as industrial and commercial facilities, while public roads and secondary roads were also blocked to prevent the arrival of supplies.

Mohammed Saleh, president of the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in southern Lebanon, said that Israeli forces “will no longer spare industrial and commercial institutions,” and added: “This is a certain thing, and we are sure of it.”

Saleh told Arab News that soldiers resorted to burning trees and plants with phosphorus shells, a policy avoided in previous wars.

Nearly 100,000 people displaced from border areas do not know the fate of their properties and homes. “They relied on what was reported by the few people who dared to reach their remote villages, or those who insisted on participating in the burial process of the dead in the city for several hours before returning to the refugee areas,” Saleh said.

Saleh said it was difficult to determine the total losses in the southern region, because the impact had gone beyond the border region, including the area north of the Litani River, when Israel’s enemy bombed the industrial zone in the coastal city. from Ghaziyeh a few weeks ago.

Israeli fighter jets flying at low altitudes also spread fear among the public and affect productivity.

“The loss percentage exceeds 45 percent. Agriculture, industry and trade in the southern region have declined by more than 50 percent. “The decline in exports ranged from agricultural products to the food industry and other goods,” said Saleh. “Factories in border areas were completely closed. Machines stopped working, as did electricity generators.”

He said, in areas close to the border, work was reduced by up to 60 percent due to the security situation.