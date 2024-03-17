loading…

The Houthi group that controls Yemen chose to collaborate with Russia and China to destroy the West. Photo/Reuters

SANAA – The Houthis who control Yemen have chosen to collaborate with Russia, China and the BRICS countries to undermine Western hegemony and unilateralism in the world.

This was confirmed by Ali al-Qahoum, a member of the political bureau of the Houthi resistance movement. He said in a post on

“The aim is to sink the US, UK and West into the mud [krisis] around the Red Sea so they could be trapped, weakened and unable to defend [tatanan dunia] unipolar,” said al-Qahoum, reported by Press TV.

He further noted that Yemen has entered into an equation in support of Palestine and a major and strategic equation in the Red Sea that has resulted in a balance of military, security, political and economic benefits.

Houthi movement officials say that Yemen is able to represent a major and strategic common ground even before other global countries fall in line.

“Yemen is planning for the foreseeable future and preparing for the historic defeat of the US, UK and the West, as well as the collapse of the colonial project and Western hegemony in the region and the world,” al-Qahoum added.

Yemen’s Houthis targeted several Israeli and American ships in the Indian Ocean in protest at the US-backed Israeli regime’s genocidal war against Gaza.

Yemen’s Houthis on Friday announced the start of a new pro-Palestinian operation in the Indian Ocean targeting several Israeli and American ships in the waters in protest of the US-backed Israeli regime’s genocidal war against the Gaza Strip.

Yemeni forces have targeted Israeli ships or those “associated” with the occupying regime in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea in retaliation for the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on Gaza, which began on October 7.