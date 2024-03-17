Zoff, Bergomi, Cabrini and so on. Italy had just won the 1982 World Cup when those newspapers arrived, somewhat by chance. A collection of Motorcycling from the 70s. I was 12 years old and a world opened up to me. There was motorbike mountaineering, there were the amazing three-cylinder two-stroke Kawas, there were advertisements with naked women, there was Don Vesco on the torpedoes on the salt lake, there was Kenny Roberts with the yellow and black Yamaha. In the tests they wrote about the capricious Italians in electrical systems, but with masterful looms. The opposite of the Japs, great in their engines but uncertain in their chassis. I read and reread those newspapers, I learned them by heart. The damage was done: I had gotten motorcycle sick. The fifty arrived, the 125 arrived and then the moment came that I had to manage on my own: if I wanted the big bike, I would have had to buy it with my own money. We were now in 1990, I was twenty years old. I did my odd jobs as a fifth-year high school student, but I would never have been able to afford a CBR600 or a GSX-R750, which were highly desired in those days.

take the pay

I went to get those old newspapers out. And I started studying, literally studying, the equally old motorbikes of the 70s. Nobody wanted them anymore in that period, they just dragged them along. And with a million lire you could do the deal. Quail on my budget. Entire squared sheets were neatly filled in, in tables divided by data and columns. I noted maximum powers, displacements, rpm, weights, equipment, but also strengths and weaknesses expressed by the testers. At the same time, I methodically went to the newsstand to buy Secondamano. In the end, I bought a 1978 Honda CX 500: two owners, 14,000 kilometres, 1,200,000 lire, twelve bills of exchange worth one hundred thousand. Comfortable, powerful, reliable, with a cardan shaft: for me who wanted to explore Europe, it was the right one.

I bought it. And over time I also developed a certain feeling with that beast. I had my say and among the curves I kept many behind me. The Easter holidays arrived, I don’t remember if 1991 or 1992. But I remember that I was on the Bracco. I was coming from La Spezia, heading towards Genoa. I was out alone, with my luggage and tent. At a certain point a Ducati Pantah 500 materialized in the mirrors.

It was a moment. Like an electronic calculator, I mentally returned to those squared sheets: Honda CX 500 47 horsepower at the wheel. Ducati Pantah 500 48 horsepower at the wheel. “I can play it,” I told myself. I gave myself a shake, down a gear and off I went, ready to sell my life dearly. The one who in my mind was a rival overtook me cleanly, with skill and education. At the first uphill right bend the local geek put his knee down (he was in a leather suit) and took off, with his Pantah nicely trimmed, while my jujube CX 500 bounced on the rear shock absorbers. Two bends and I never saw him again. In that comparison which lasted just the time of a hairpin bend, I had learned many things. Also the meaning of “get your pay”.