Christian Horner's accuser also filed a complaint with the FIA.

The world of Formula 1 continues to turn, but as with DWDD, there are reportedly some nasty things going on behind the scenes. Christian Horner is often away from home and, at fifty years old, obviously needs extra attention in addition to the care of his wife Ginger Spice. Of course, Christian should have just taken the handsome Italian from Ferrari. Instead, he began to fuss with his subordinate. And this, in fact, by definition, is not very pleasant.

The woman in question filed a complaint, but the case was eventually referred to an "independent" lawyer hired by Red Bull.

It is therefore clear that the applicant is not satisfied with the appeal. Horner was acquitted without further explanation, but the materials subsequently became known. This made it abundantly clear that something was indeed going on between Horney and the victim. And yes, given this state of dependency, it is simply inappropriate.

Many also share this opinion and believe that the longest serving team leader should leave. But the best man himself was busy strengthening his role in the team and had no desire to do so. The question remains how sustainable this is. It is clear that within the team “things are not going well,” even after attempts to extinguish the cold. After the race in Saudi Arabia, Der Hellmuth flew back on our hero Max’s plane. According to Christian Albers, Horner deliberately took a different plane home. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, we are going deep.

Anyway, in a quality post – for real this time – the BBC is now reporting that the complainant has also lodged a complaint with the FIA. Basically, they could look at this issue a little more independently. Although in Formula 1, of course, it is still difficult. We already see this throughout the episode. In fact, it is no longer a matter of Horner v Plaintiff – however wrong that may be – for a long time. Instead, there is a huge power struggle going on within Red Bull and Formula 1 as a whole. Because how well or poorly things are going at Red Bull is, of course, important for other teams.

More specifically, according to the BBC, the FIA ​​ethics committee received two complaints. One that indirectly addresses the issue by expressing fears that Red Bull will cover up the issue. And another one, which has now been filed directly by the victims about the actual case on March 6th. The FIA ​​itself indicates that it cannot confirm or deny the fact that complaints have been filed.

Horner himself made it clear that he had completed this matter and wanted to move on with his life:

Testing my marriage – I have a wonderful family – was very difficult. When there [are] Children and family are involved, it’s not pretty. My wife has been extremely supportive, as has my family, but the intrusion on my family is enough now. We need to move forward and focus on what we are here for. It’s time to focus on why we are here, which is Formula 1 racing.

An understandable sentiment, but perhaps unrealistic until Horner says he shouldn’t have sent the photo of his nipple. Whose action?

