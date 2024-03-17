Janneke Schopman is in the Netherlands for a week and talks about her life as a hockey coach in an Amsterdam café in late autumn 2023. She remains with her family, her home is in the United States, where she worked for the American Hockey Association for more than five years. “I have a visa and a green card.”

A few days after our conversation, she leaves for India to prepare Indian hockey players for the Olympic qualifying tournament in front of their own crowd in Ranchi. According to her, Schopman does not know whether she will make it to the Summer Games in Paris. Not everyone in the Indian Hockey Association is happy with her. Dismissal is not far off if she believes the rumors. “I still notice that women in India have little respect. I’m leaving India anyway. But you can’t write it down.”

Schopman (46 years old) has already retired. India, which finished fourth at the Tokyo Games, was stripped of its Olympic berth in January. Her contract ran until the summer, but last month she expressed strong criticism of working conditions in the country in The Indian Express: “I look at the difference in treatment between male coaches or between the women’s team and the men’s team. I don’t have to speak for them, so I won’t. I love them. They work so hard, they do what I ask of them, they want to learn. But for me personally, since I am from the Netherlands and worked in the USA, this country is extremely difficult for a woman. Because I come from a culture where you can have your own opinion and where it is valued,” she told the Indian newspaper.

Olympic champion and world champion



Janneke Schopman (1977) made her debut in 2001 with the Dutch national ice hockey team. She retired in 2010, becoming, among other things, an Olympic champion and a world champion. She became the coach of the major league club SCHC, went to the US in 2014 and has been working as an (assistant) national coach of Indian hockey players since 2020.

Schopman doesn’t want to say anything more about this yet, she told us about it via WhatsApp. We decided that our previous conversation could be published. Ultimately, this interview series is about her perspective on the coaching profession and not necessarily about current events. Although India is always nearby at a cafe table in Amsterdam. “I really enjoy working with these girls. That’s not the be-all and end-all, and never will be,” she says.

Why don’t you resign now if you have such difficulties with the status of women in India?

“Last summer [2022] I was in the Netherlands after the Commonwealth Games. Then my family and friends told me to stop. I returned to the Netherlands for Christmas and things got a little better. I found a way, but it’s intense.”

You were also absent from the Netherlands for ten years. Do you miss living here?

“If you come to live in India, you will suddenly become very happy with what the Netherlands is like. But I’ll leave it open. I find coaching extremely exciting, which is why I have been doing it for so long. I [in 2014] I went to America because I always wanted to go abroad. When I graduated from high school, I wanted to study in America and play hockey, but then I ended up on the Dutch junior team. During my time in America I worked on coaching philosophy as a project. What is important to me? Why do I coach? Why do I do things this way? I coach primarily for the development of athletes as individuals, not solely for the sport.”

So you don’t have to exercise. You are a civil engineer and have worked for the construction company Heijmans for many years.

“But hockey is a very good environment for me. I just really enjoy training. I come up with these exercises and start thinking about them. I recently received feedback from players through a fitness coach. They felt that they would not be able to use their top speed in competition. This means they don’t do it in training either. Okay, how can we change this without being stupid? Then I come up with something new. And because everything is now measured, I get feedback very quickly: Is this working? I also think it has to work technically and tactically, otherwise it doesn’t make sense. I just really enjoy this part of my job. And also a psychological story: who are you as a person and where do you want to go? I think you learn a lot in elite sport.”

Janneke Schopman with the Indian team in the Netherlands for the Professional League and World Cup in 2022.

Photo: ANP

Schopman speaks from experience. She played 212 times for the Dutch national team, winning all major prizes. In seventeen seasons at the top level in the Netherlands, she won seven national titles with Den Bosch, a club that dominated the Dutch women’s league for two decades. But her coaching career began in Rotterdam, where at the age of 18 she took charge of the youth team. When she moved to Den Bosch she started working with the A1 girls. “Because I liked it.”

Define the concept of “fun”.

“What’s important to me is that athletes can be themselves. That they learn to make their own choices, that they contribute to the bigger picture. In a philosophy like this, you have to define values, and one of my values ​​is hard work. This is what I do, who I am. You should be free to make your own choices. I can be a coach, but if the players on the field think things should be different, they should be able to do it.”

About this series



In this series of interviews, NRC talks to top trainers about their profession. These are personal conversations that revolve around how they bring out the best in their athletes and themselves. About leadership, team spirit and the moments they learned from their careers.

What if this choice turns out to be wrong?

“Then you learn from it and it still benefits you.”

Have you always trained this way?

“In my first matches with the youth, I was screaming on the sidelines because I thought they should all be like me. But when I was a player in Rotterdam, I had conversations with a psychologist, who later helped me a lot as a coach. I’ve learned to be more relaxed. To put things into perspective. And fast forward, the team psychologist I am currently working with introduced me to mindfulness. I’ve learned that it doesn’t matter whether you’re stressed as long as you recognize that you’re stressed. You learn to accept what you feel and think. As a player, I was under a lot of stress. At Den Bosch I thought every match that we would lose. Even against smaller teams, if everyone thought about it in a simpler way. And yet the Den Bosch method helped me.”

What is the Den Bosch method?

“That you know what you want, how you want it, and that you are all going in the same direction in a certain, difficult way. But there are many people who cannot do it this way, but can do it another way. I’m a coach who says try it your way.”

When you retired from hockey in 2010, you immediately began coaching your old rival SCHC full-time. Were you ready for this yet?

“It doesn’t take me long to figure out how something works, so I often acted too quickly. My assistant at SCHC would often hold a mirror up to me. She said: You listen to criticism, but you actually say no. I had to do a better job of listening and asking questions. Everyone has their own story, and it is sometimes very difficult because some people are far from you. But I also did the same thing there as with the Den Bosch A1 girls. I think school is very important and in Den Bosch I wanted them all to pass their final exams. Even if it caused them to miss training. That’s the common thread: I like to put responsibility on the players.”

Photo by ANP

In India too?

“India is a country of acceptance. There is a lot of poverty that people cannot escape from. I told the girls: you have an impact on the hockey field. But outside everything is different. It’s very difficult for them. On the eve of National Yoga Day, players were told they had to be on a plane the next morning at seven o’clock to attend a yoga clinic somewhere – that’s how it works in India. Of course they didn’t want that. “Call the chairman of Hockey India,” I told my captain. She did. It is difficult for the Hockey Association to ensure that the players now have their own opinion. “Your opinion,” they told me.”

Has the group become more assertive?

“They are increasingly learning to fend for themselves, but it is extremely difficult. The 19-year-old soccer player would have been taken out of training camp by her father if she had not been selected. Marry.”

Are you more of a life coach?

“I really try to help them. I am also a kind of virtue. My connection with the players is special. There is so much potential here, they can play really good hockey. India can structurally take the place of Argentina [de nummer twee achter Nederland], but I’m not there anymore. They need a good coach who will develop them further. Ultimately, the culture here is that people work hard and achieve results based on fear. But if they want to be in the top three, they have to want it themselves and make their own choice. Dare to say what’s bothering them. This is a prerequisite for the next step. Which, full circle, is what I did myself when I was young.”

