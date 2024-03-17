An unprecedented heat wave is hitting Brazil and, this Sunday, Rio de Janeiro became the epicenter of an alarming climate phenomenon by registering a thermal sensation that exceeded 60 degrees Celsius. With a mark of 62.3 °C in some sectors of the city, this historical record has generated concern and urgent measures by the authorities and the population.

The Rio Alert System reported that, in the west of Rio de Janeiro, the thermal sensation reached 62.3 degrees Celsius at 9:55 a.m. and thus marked the highest temperature in a decade and the highest since these measurements began in 2014. .

This shocking figure adds to a pattern of extreme heat that has persisted for several days, with temperatures exceeding 55 °C in different areas of the city, such as in the leafy residential neighborhood of the Botanical Garden, where 57.7 °C.

The previous Saturday a record had already been set with 60.1 °C of thermal sensation in the west of the city and, now, this new milestone of 62.3 °C reflects the intensity and severity of the heat wave that is affecting the region.

As numbers continue to rise, authorities have issued warnings about actual high temperatures, which have reached 42C in some places across the city.

The population of Rio de Janeiro faces extreme conditions and is forced to find ways to protect themselves from the scorching heat. Raquel Correia, a 49-year-old administrative assistant, expressed her concern to the AFP agency: “We are trying to protect ourselves, to go to a more open place, with the sea, but we have to do something to prevent.” In addition, she pointed to population growth and deforestation as factors that aggravate the situation.

The iconic beaches of Ipanema and Copacabana have been crowded, while authorities have disseminated advice on coping with the heat and citizens have sought refuge in places like Tijuca Park, a nature reserve in the heart of the city.

On the other hand, in São Paulo, the situation is no less worrying. Last Saturday, the city experienced its hottest day of the year, with 34.7 °C, a temperature that also set a record for a month of March since records began in 1943.

On Sunday, although there was a slight relief, with temperatures of 34.3 ° C, the population is still dealing with unusually intense heat.

The situation has led many people to seek escape in the coastal resorts, which causes massive traffic jams on the roads to São Paulo. Vanuza María Estevan, a 40-year-old resident, commented to Agence France Press about climate change: “Before we didn’t have heat like this, now it has changed a lot, from a while ago.”