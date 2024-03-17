Permanent legal residence in the United States is accredited through a Green Card, an identification that allows immigrants to live and work permanently in the country. This document has an expiration date and its renewal must be done before its expiration, according to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

When do you have to renew the Green Card in the United States?

It is the resident’s responsibility to stay aware of the expiration date of their Green Card and take measures in time to avoid complications in the event of a delay in renewal.

The card is generally valid for 10 years, although there are exceptions, such as the conditional card, which is only valid for two years. Regarding this, it is advisable to renew it six months before its expiration, according to the USCIS. However, the term to renew the Green Card is 24 months.

Green Card: what are the requirements to renew it?

To request the renewal or replacement of the permanent resident card, form I-90 is used, which is an application to replace the Permanent Resident Card, available on the website uscis.gov/espanol. It is important to keep in mind that you pay US$8 for biometric data and US$455 for the I-90 form.

Lawful permanent residents who correctly submit Form I-90 to renew a Green Card that is about to expire or has already expired may receive this extension. Previously, it was a period of 12 months, but now it reaches 24 months, that is, two years.

Below are the steps to renew the Green Card:

Fill out the renewal application online or by mail. Have the necessary supporting documents. Pay government fees, if necessary. Submit the application and wait for the arrival of the new Green Card.

What is the Green Card in the United States?

The Green Card in the United States, officially known as the Permanent Resident Card, is an identification document that grants its holder the status of legal permanent resident in the United States. This means that Green Card holders are allowed to live and work permanently in the US without time restrictions, similar to US citizens, although with some differences in rights and obligations.

