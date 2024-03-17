The Hat Sanremo-Sestriere includes different formulas, all on dirt military roads and all navigable with GPS track: the Classic is the original formula (over 500 km to be done all in a row, within 24 hours). Discovery requires you to sleep after the Salt Road, recovering the next day with cuts on asphalt. The Vintage is a sort of Discovery open to motorbikes registered before 1994. The Extreme is the long version, 36 hours and 800 km (therefore two night ones!). The “turbo” version, the 1,000 km Extreme, is no longer there but, in its place, there is the Challenge, the only one where you participate alone and not in teams of three. 900 km long, in addition to the track, it has two types of waypoints: hidden ones and those at the beginning and end of the “traceless” zone. There is a time to be respected for only one of the latter (it can be the first or the second). There isn’t a ranking, but you have to work hard to get the certificate that certifies that you’ve done it all and, to get it, you have to reach a minimum number of points, passing through the hidden WPs (so if you cut it you’ll be in trouble ) and arriving punctually at those who delimit the traceless zones. What are the latter? They work like this: when the track ends, on the GPS you see a Torricellian void, up to a waypoint. You have to figure out how to get there. Nice is not it? To get the certificate it is not necessary to touch all the wp, in the sense that you can skip some, but not too many. You can therefore adopt two tactics in the event of a delay: either go the whole way and arrive late at the Traceless, or cut pieces so as not to be late hoping that, in the piece you are skipping, there isn’t a hidden wp. The tracks, understandably, are given to you a few hours before the start.