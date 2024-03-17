loading…

Hamas proposed a 3-stage ceasefire with Israel, conveyed through mediators Egypt and Qatar. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Palestinian information sources revealed that Hamas has proposed a three-stage ceasefire with Israel in their war in Gaza.

The proposal was submitted to Qatari and Egyptian mediators. The three stages of the ceasefire in Gaza consist of; exchange of prisoners, return of refugees to northern Gaza and declaration of a second phase of ceasefire in Gaza.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the government of Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Hamas movement was still sticking to its “delusional” demands, announcing that it would send a delegation to the Qatari capital, Doha, to participate in another round of ceasefire negotiations. indirect sponsored by the mediator.

In a statement to Anadolu Agency, who preferred to remain anonymous, the Palestinian source confirmed: “The ceasefire proposal submitted by Hamas to the mediators (Qatar and Egypt) includes three stages, each stage lasting six weeks.”

“The first phase of this proposed movement includes the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from the city center and from Al-Rashid and Salah Al-Din Streets, the return of refugees in the south back to the north and the influx of aid. “The first stage of the proposal includes the release of women, children and elderly Israeli prisoners in Gaza in exchange for the release of more than 700 Palestinian prisoners in Israel,” explained the source, as reported by Anadolu, Sunday (17/3/2024).

The source revealed that the second phase of the ceasefire would include the release of Israeli soldiers held captive in Gaza, provided a permanent ceasefire is announced before the troop exchange process begins.

They explained that Hamas offered Israel to release 50 Palestinian prisoners, 30 of whom were serving life sentences, in exchange for the release of any captured Israeli soldiers still alive.

On Thursday evening, Hamas announced that it had presented a vision to mediators in Qatar and Egypt regarding a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Israel.

In a statement on Telegram, Hamas said: “This movement conveys to the brothers who are mediators a comprehensive vision based on the principles and foundations deemed necessary for the agreement.”