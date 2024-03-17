The main port of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, was sabotaged again by armed groups, who looted containers from national and international institutions, according to reports this Sunday.

Videos circulating on social networks show hundreds of people looting dozens of containers, taking everything they found in their path in this port, located in a working-class neighborhood controlled by the armed group of Jimmy Cherizier, alias ‘Barbecue’.

Challenges of humanitarian aid in Haiti

Among the containers was one from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) with essential supplies for children, according to a statement from this organization.

This incident worsens the crisis of the collapsed health system in Haiti, according to a UN statement.

The fight against looting

The looting of essential child survival supplies “must stop immediately and humanitarian access must remain safe,” he added, noting that the situation comes “at a critical time, when children need them most.”

In the statement, Maes also refers to the closure of health centers for security reasons in Haiti, “a disastrous situation for children, because every closed health center means that lives are in danger and essential medical care is denied.”

