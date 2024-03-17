In a significant turn for the peace process in Colombia, President Gustavo Petro has announced the suspension of the bilateral ceasefire with the FARC dissidents. This decision comes after a series of armed attacks that have seriously affected indigenous communities in the department of Cauca.

Armed attacks in Toribío: A tragedy that triggers the presidential measure

The trigger for this government action was the armed attack perpetrated by FARC dissidents in the municipality of Toribío, Cauca. In this violent event, the indigenous leader Carmelina Yule, 52, lost her life, and was seriously injured after receiving rifle shots from the armed groups. In addition to Yule, two other community members were injured, exacerbating the shock and indignation in the region.

Presidential reaction: Petro makes a drastic decision

Given the severity of the attacks and the flagrant violation of the bilateral ceasefire, President Petro made the decision to suspend said agreement with the FARC dissidents. This measure represents a significant setback for the peace process in Colombia and shows the fragility of the agreements reached so far.

Criticism and concerns: Unions and leaders speak out

The suspension of the bilateral ceasefire has generated various reactions in Colombian society. Gerardo Arroyo, executive director of the Cauca Trade and Business Council, expressed his concern about this decision, warning about the risk of a terrorist escalation in the region. Likewise, he urged the authorities to guarantee the safety of the communities and protect the productive sector from possible damage.

Call for peace and security: Petro urges reflection

In his statements, President Petro deeply regretted the violent events and highlighted the importance of prioritizing the life of the Colombian people over any political or economic considerations. Likewise, he called on members of the FARC dissidents to abandon violence and join the peace process, emphasizing the need to build a future based on dialogue and reconciliation.

Challenges and perspectives: The path to peace

The suspension of the bilateral ceasefire with the FARC dissidents poses new challenges for the Colombian government and for the peace process as a whole. In a context marked by violence and uncertainty, it is essential to redouble efforts to protect vulnerable communities, promote internal and external dialogue, and move towards a lasting and meaningful peace for all Colombians.