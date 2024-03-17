Gas: United States will be the largest LNG supplier to the EU in 2023

In 2023, the United States was the largest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe (EU-27 and the United Kingdom), accounting for nearly half of total LNG imports. This is what emerges from Cedigaz data. Last year was the third consecutive year that the United States supplied more LNG to Europe than any other country: 27%, or 2.4 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), of the total of European LNG imports in 2021; 44% (6.5 Bcf/d) in 2022; and 48% (7.1 billion cubic feet/day) in 2023.

In 2023, Qatar and Russia remained the second and third largest LNG suppliers in Europe. Qatar supplied 14% (2.0 Bcf/d), while Russia supplied 13% (1.8 Bcf/d). Together, the United States, Qatar and Russia provided three-quarters of Europe’s LNG imports in 2022 and 2023. According to data from the International Group of Liquefied Natural Gas Importers (GIIGNL) and Trade, LNG import capacity, or regasification, Europe is on track to expand to 29.3 billion cubic feet/day in 2024, an increase of more than a third compared to 2021.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 prompted European countries to block most natural gas imports from Russia via pipelines and to reactivate the development of previously sidelined regasification projects, as well as develop new ones . Germany is adding the most LNG regasification capacity in Europe: 1.8 Bcf/day was added in 2023 and the country aims to reach 1.6 Bcf/day in 2024.

Historic overtaking of LNG by gas in Italy

As Repubblica underlines, the data show another development of historic importance. “In the first two months of 2023, the natural gas arriving in Italy by ship exceeded the quantity of raw material arriving through the gas pipeline network. A first ever, the result of another important fact for the Italian energy system: the collapse of imports from Russia”.

As Repubblica explains, “LNG (the liquefied natural gas that is transported on gas tankers) has in fact compensated for the collapse of imports from Russia. The supplies of Gazprom – the giant controlled by the Kremlin – which before the invasion of Ukraine had guaranteed 40% of the Italian requirement in 2021 and 20.4% in 2022, last year they collapsed to 4.7% of the total. A figure also confirmed in the January-February period of 2024. A result which, according to the experts in the gas market, can also be attributed to the entry into operation of the new regasifier in the port of Piombino”.