Growing up together is the greatest adventure, especially together with an animal. Discover the gripping story Cat’s Life directed by Guillaume Maidatchevsky and starring Capucine Sainson-Fabresse and Corinne Masiero.

Life as a Cat

The film had its national premiere at the Giffoni Film Festival 2023, where it was awarded best film in the Elements +6 section. It will be in Italian cinemas from April 18th distributed by Plaion Pictures. The film is directed by Guillaume Maidatchevsky, a director with a background as a biologist capable of staging exciting adventures told at animal level, as demonstrated in Ailo – An adventure among the ice and Kina and Yuk discovering the world. In Life as a Cat, Maidatchevsky – despite moving away from the documentary style – once again demonstrates his sensitivity by creating a real live action for the whole family.

Based on the novel Rroû, a French classic by Maurice Genevoix that has enchanted generations, it is a story of friendship and growth with a universal meaning, in which many families will recognize themselves, genuinely representing the feline world and the intimate, exciting relationship that can be established between animals and children. Life as a Cat is a story of learning about how two people can build each other.

It shows how, during a separation, a third party – in this case the cat – steps in to help. The director says: “I really believe in the idea that an animal can bring serenity. I wanted to tell the feline species as it is: sometimes cute, but also hunter, predator, capable of playing with its prey. I wanted the children to understand that the cat has its freedom. And that it’s up to him to decide whether to take it or not.”

Synopsis

The film follows the journey of Clémence (the very young and talented Capucine Sainson-Fabresse) and her kitten she found in the attic, Rroû, as they leave Paris to spend their holidays in the countryside. While little Clémence is struggling with the acceptance of her parents’ separation and needs all the support and comfort that her little friend can give her, Rroû discovers wild nature and makes friends with Câline, a white kitten who wanders in the woods.

The days spent in the country house near the forest bring out a wilder feline side in him, which pushes him to follow the irrepressible call towards a free life and adventure. By supporting each other, Clémence and Rroû will discover what it means to grow together and learn to make difficult decisions, such as choosing what is best for those we love.

