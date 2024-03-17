DOMODOSSOLA – From 8 June to 7 September, the programming of “Tones Teatro Natura” returns to the heart of the Ossola Valley, the wonderful stone theater at the foot of the Alps, created in 2021 by the will of the Tones on the Stones Foundation to transform the immersive contemporary creation festival of the same name into a stable design and performance space capable of hosting a truly multidisciplinary season. A unique place, created in a former granite quarry in Oira Crevoladossola thanks to a profound environmental redevelopment process, conceived starting from a different vision of the relationship between cultural programming and natural landscape.

Produced by the Tones on the Stones Foundation, the new season once again presents a dense and structured program of music, performances, theatre, food, outdoor activities, workshops, immersive experiences and meetings with exponents of the world of culture to reflect together on the big questions of the contemporary world, starting from the environmental emergency. The trap rock of the Stunt Pilots, runners-up on the Yoga sessions held by singer-songwriter Marianne Mirage, who will then also perform live, and an entire night discovering magical herbs with anthropologist Valeria Mosca.

Sensory experiences with bees and picnics surrounded by ambient sounds designed by the Atmospherica collective. A lecture by the famous evolutionist Telmo Pievani and a talk curated by Maura Gancitano and Andrea Colamedici, founders of the multimedia cultural dissemination project Tlon. The cooking workshop/show on vegan cuisine held by the creator Annalisa Chessa aka Little Vegan Witch and the in-depth study on wine curated by the authoritative journalist and writer Sandro Sangiorgi. Carmen Consoli’s concert and the live appointments on June 29th of the Ossola in Jazz section with the duo Into the Wild Woods, with the ensemble led by the singer and composer Elisa Marangon and with two of the best protagonists of the international jazz scene, the double bass player Rosa Brunello and the priestess of Middle Eastern sound Yazz Ahmed. And then again, from 18 to 21 July, the Nextones marathon, the international festival now in its eleventh edition, curated and co-produced with Threes Productions and dedicated to the most radical experimentation in the field of audiovisual art and electronic music, whose program will be announced in the coming weeks; and finally the great closing concert with the most popular musical couple of the new Italian scene, Colapesce and Dimartino for an unmissable date of the Lux Eterna Beach tour.

These are the first artists and projects that design the fourth season of Tones Teatro Natura. Added to all this, on July 13th, is the revival of The Witches Seed, the spectacular and immersive rock opera signed by the brilliant musician and founder of the Police Stewart Copeland, with some songs by Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders and Irene Grandi in the lead role. The opera, which had its World Premiere debut in 2022 at Tones Teatro Natura and which before arriving in Val D’Ossola will make a stop on 25 May in Asti and on 31 May and 1 June at the Teatro Arcimboldi in Milan, is It is a fascinating story of witches, persecutions, illusions and diabolical plans set in the era of the Inquisition but which actually places us before the condition of women in today’s world.