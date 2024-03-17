Let’s start straight away with the most important benefit of this new Superb Combi: interior space. The previous one was already known for its gigantic space, and this 4th generation is even better. The car has become only 4 cm longer (now only 4.9 meters), and the trunk especially benefits from this. Opening the tailgate reveals a huge boot, which has also increased by 30 liters to 690 liters and even an incredible 1,920 liters with the rear seats folded down. You’ll almost need binoculars to see all the way to the board, the Superb Combi is so big.

Premium? Or not at all?

Passengers also lack anything. Not that there are any advantages over the previous generation, but it already excels in legroom and headroom. In the Superb Combi you feel a wonderful sense of spaciousness (especially in the rear seat), as if you were sitting in a minivan. Especially with the optional panoramic glass roof, you will experience business class driving comfort.

We drove the top-of-the-line Laurin & Klement version, which comes with standard heated and ventilated comfort seats and (in the front) a built-in Thai masseuse. This allows you to choose between different massage programs and intensities, so you arrive at your destination completely relaxed. Of course, it doesn’t get any more premium at this price point, and you won’t hear a bad word from us about the trim, like the nice leather stitching on the side trim. Especially in combination with cognac-colored leather, the L&K interior exudes opulence and luxury. Is Audi A6 or BMW 5 more premium? Perhaps from a marketing perspective, but if you abstract it from your way of thinking, then you will hardly notice any difference.

Just smart

A nice new feature on this Superb are the Smart Dials, and this immediately sets this Skoda apart from the VW Passat estate, with which it shares a lot of technology. Smart Dials are three tactile round rotary buttons that not only control the air conditioning, but also activate seat heating or, for example, select driving modes. These are already some of the necessary features, so you won’t have to struggle with menus on the 13-inch multimedia screen. The first three equipment levels must make do with a smaller 10-inch screen. Finally, the head-up display is a new feature of the Superb (L&K only).

There are also no less than 28 nice features that live up to Skoda’s ‘Simply Smart’ brand slogan. We already know the ice scraper and umbrella in the door from the previous generation, but there are also new nice little things, we were especially pleased with the roll of the suitcase, which can (of course) be removed, but which then gets a place underneath. trunk floor. Very convenient and you will no longer have to wonder where to put this bulky item.

Lack of inspiration?

We haven’t talked about the exterior design of the new Superb Combi yet. To be honest, it was not immediately during the press presentation that people began gesturing lyrically towards the special folds, kinks and lines of the body. However, the Superb Combi has a nice appearance; somewhat stately, with beautiful new LED matrix headlights setting the tone and optionally beautiful aluminum wheels measuring up to 19 inches. From the rear, the Superb Combi reminds us of an Opel Insignia or a Ford Mondeo, something the designer present also agreed with in a comment he received. There’s nothing wrong with it by any means, but the Superb Combi certainly isn’t stunning. It’s perhaps a little too genteel and feels like the designers are a bit lacking in inspiration. Or they were cut off by the VW hierarchy, that’s also possible. But hey, about the tastes…

New generation plugin.

Let’s quickly move on to the engines, where we will have to make do with a quite decent 1.5 TSI Mild Hybrid with 150 hp, 2.0 TSI with 204 or 265 hp. and two 2.0 TDI diesel engines with 150 or 193 hp. Business drivers will likely opt for the second-generation 1.5 TSI plug-in with 204 hp, which with a 26 kWh battery (net 19.7 kWh) can travel up to 100 km and can be quickly charged at up to 50 kW. These are already very useful values ​​in your daily travels.

We mostly drove the base 1.5 TSI engine, which features Mild Hybrid technology for the first time. With its 150 hp. you get the sense that the four-cylinder engine has a hard time keeping up the pace, but we really have to admit that it’s lacking in every way. Yes, during exciting overtaking you want a little more torque and power, and at such a moment the engine also hums a little. But in 99% of cases, 1.5 does its job well and you, as a good family man, have nothing to complain about. And it’s certainly not thanks to the excellent 7DSG automatic gearbox that comes standard on all versions (manual gearshift is no longer available on the Superb). Oddly enough, only the Plug-In will get a 6-speed DSG. Our test car was also equipped with the Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC Plus) suspension, where you can choose from 5 settings. During our too short and not very varied test drive, we were not able to convince ourselves of its meaning or meaninglessness. This is something to test more extensively on your own grounds. Finally, it should be noted that both petrol and diesel versions of the 2.0 are available with all-wheel drive.

Conclusion

In our first test drive of the Octavia Combi, we appreciated its space, finishing, equipment and even the premium feel of the top Laurin & Klement version. And in doing so, the engineers may have ticked off the vast majority of their specifications. The fourth generation largely builds on the strengths of the previous one and is therefore aimed primarily at families and rental drivers who value value for money. Priced from €41,410 (with a base version coming later, which could drop below €40k), the Superb Combi is on average €2,000 cheaper than its VW Passat sibling, and that’s reason enough for us to always go for it. …I choose Skoda.