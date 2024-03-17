loading…

Thousands of Israelis demand that PM Benjamin Netanyahu resign. Photo/Reuters

TEL AVIV – PM Netanyahu must resign. That is the demand of thousands of protesters who gathered in Israel’s largest cities on Saturday (16/3/2024).

Israelis are angry at the government’s handling of the war in Gaza and the government’s failure to secure the release of Israeli prisoners believed to be held in Gaza.

While the head of Israel’s Mossad agency is expected to be in Qatar today for ceasefire negotiations, many Israelis are running out of patience with the war now entering its 163rd day.

“We want this government to take us seriously and step down. “Our country is for the people and not for a group of small dictators who think they are the center of the world,” said Guy Ginat, a protester, reported by Al Jazeera.

Another protester, Dana Milo, said: “Behind every kidnap victim still suffering in Hamas captivity, there are their loved ones, who don’t sleep, don’t eat and can’t breathe.”

Protesters accused the PM of canceling a war cabinet meeting aimed at setting a mandate for Israel’s negotiating team. But Netanyahu’s office denied this and said it would meet on Sunday.

Protesters say they are fed up with their government’s policies that have failed to secure the release of the remaining captives, according to Al Jazeera’s Hamdah Salhut, reporting from Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, protesters outside Israel’s Defense Ministry said they took to the streets in full force to protest against their government.

They said they wanted to send a message to the war cabinet and the prime minister himself that efforts were not enough to repatriate the remaining prisoners.

The Israeli prime minister said that on Sunday, there would be a meeting to discuss what kind of mandate the negotiators would have as they head to Qatar’s capital, Doha.

But there was also Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich – a well-known ultranationalist – who asked Benjamin Netanyahu not to send the delegation to the Qatari capital next week.

(ahm)