North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his daughter, Kim Ju-ae, inspect military exercises. Kim Ju-ae is hinted at as her father’s successor. Photo/KCNA

SEOUL – North Korean state media called the leader’s young daughter, Kim Jong-un, a “great mentor”. Analysts see it as a signal of his status as a potential successor to a nuclear-armed state.

State media, the English and Korean versions of KCNA, published the report showing a visit by Kim Jong-un and his daughter to the greenhouse grounds.

“The great mentors, together with cadres of the (Korean Workers’ Party), government and military, toured the farmland,” said an English-language report from KCNA, accompanied by a picture of the father-son pair.

Analysts said this was the first time Kim’s daughter — never named by Pyongyang state media, but identified as Kim Ju-ae by South Korean intelligence — had been portrayed that way by North Korean state media.

“This is the first expression of elevating Kim Ju-ae to the rank of a leader,” Yang Moo-jin, president of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, told AFP.

The North Korean term “hyangdo”—which means guide—is usually only used for the regime’s isolated “top leaders or successors,” said Cheong Seong-chang, director of the Center for Korean Peninsula Strategy at the Sejong Institute.

“The level of personal adoration for Kim Ju-ae strongly suggests that she will replace Kim Jong-un as the next leader of North Korea,” added Cheong, as reported by AFP, Sunday (17/3/2024).

Kim Jong-un—the grandson of North Korean leader and founder Kim Il-sung and the third generation of the Kim family to lead the country—married Ri Sol-ju in 2009, according to Seoul’s spy agency.

Kim Ju-ae was first introduced to the world by Pyongyang’s state media in 2022, when she accompanied her father in launching an intercontinental ballistic missile.