Rome, March 17, 2024 – Roma beat Sassuolo 1-0 at the Stadio Olimpico to return to success after a league draw with Fiorentina and a comfortable Europa League defeat to Brighton. Giallorossi De Rossi needed only a goal from captain Pellegrini early in the second half to take three points and move up to 51 points in the standings, -3 behind fourth-place Bologna. For Ballardini’s side, a careful match with defensive play and some vision was not enough to leave the Olimpico with some points, leaving them in penultimate position with 23 points.

In the match against Neverdy, De Rossi is forced to accept the absence of Dybala and chooses Aouar in the attacking line along with Lukaku and El Shaarawy. There is room in defense for Karsdorp and Spinazzola, with Abraham back on the bench. Ballardini places Obiang and Racine in midfield, with Matheus as an attacking midfielder behind Pinamonti. Defrel and Loriente on the exterior.

Roma started well and immediately came close to taking the lead in the 5th minute when Spinazzola crossed for Lukaku, who fired just wide. De Rossi’s team maneuvers with the undead, ready to cause damage at the restart. Loriente’s ball was a little long for Pinamonti. The Giallorossi’s side were in constant possession but there were few gaps left for Ballardini’s muscular rearguard, who try to ease the pressure with Obiang from range in the 22nd minute, but the former Atletico Madrid man’s shot ends high. In the 24th minute, Sassuolo counter-attacked, again Lauriente aimed at Mancini and shot, but the defender managed to close the ball in the corner.

In the 26th minute, the visitors claimed a penalty for Lukaku’s foul on Erlic after a corner, but referee Manganiello allowed play to continue. Roma begin to attack again and in the 31st minute a big risk arises for Sassuolo: Spinazzola’s cross causes the goalkeeper to lose the ball, but recovers it before Mancini intervenes. In the 37th minute, Roma lost Spinazzola, and Angelino came on in his place. At the end of the first half, after a free kick from Pellegrini at the far post, Llorente headed the ball back into the center, and Ferrari turned it for a corner. In the 45th minute, Lukaku was close to scoring again: after Pellegrini’s cross, the Belgian again headed wide of the goal.

The second half begins and Roma immediately take the lead: in the 50th minute, a personal action by Pellegrini, who starts on the left, centers and with his right foot from the edge beats Consigli with a twisting effort that ends low. corner to the left of the goalkeeper – 1-0. In the 56th minute, Roma again became dangerous from a set piece: Pellegrini’s corner and Llorente’s header flew wide of the goal. Sassuolo reacts and in the 67th minute they come close to leveling through Racic, who shoots home from the edge but Svilar avoids the threat.

In the 74th minute, Lukaku had a great opportunity: the Belgian protects the ball well with his body and shoots from the edge, but the ball slightly flies out due to Erlik’s deflection, which was not noticed by the referees. In the 75th minute it was Baldanzi’s turn, freshly introduced in place of Aouar, to almost double the score: the Giallorossi attacking midfielder danced in the penalty area and took a shot, but Consigli’s reflex prevented him from scoring. Roma took a big risk in the 80th minute when Llorente intervened from Bajrami’s cross and deflected the ball onto the woodwork, then Viti shot high over the crossbar from several steps. A scary finish for Roma, with their legs a little tired, who tried again with Baldanzi in the 88th minute but Consigli blocked the shot to the ground. Sassuolo poses no further threat, with Roma finishing well before the international break. (source: Adnkronos, photo: X @OfficialASRoma)

