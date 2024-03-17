The European Union will provide Egypt with an aid package worth 7.4 billion euros. This was stated on Sunday by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen from Cairo, where she signed an agreement with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi. Officially, Egypt receives money to combat the country’s economic problems, but the amount is mainly intended to help the North African country curb Somali migration, including to Europe. Europe fears even greater immigration pressure, partly due to conflicts in Somalia as well as the war in the Gaza Strip, which borders Egypt. Egypt is expected to use the money to house Sudanese refugees and strengthen its border with Libya. Migrants cross the Mediterranean Sea from this country to Europe. In addition, part of the billions will be invested in the Egyptian economy. Read also: Thanks to Meloni, European migration policy takes on a very Italian flavor

In Cairo, both Egypt and the EU said they opposed Israel’s military intervention in Rafah, a city in the Gaza Strip home to more than 1.5 million Palestinian refugees. Von der Leyen said it was necessary to reach a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as soon as possible so that more humanitarian aid could be delivered to the area. “There is a threat of famine in the Gaza Strip, and we cannot accept this,” von der Leyen said.

In addition to Von der Leyen, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo also traveled as interim president of the EU Council, along with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Human Rights Watch previously condemned the deal, saying it “rewards Egypt’s autocratic leader.” […] to prevent migrants from leaving for Europe.”

