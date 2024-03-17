Mercedes against tariffs on Chinese electric cars

The Mercedes-Benz boss has called on Brussels to lower tariffs on electric cars imported from China, just as the European Commission is considering raising import duties as part of a probe into Beijing’s subsidies to the auto industry . Increased Chinese competition would help European automakers produce better cars in the long run, Chief Executive Ola Källenius said, adding that protectionism was “going in the wrong direction”.

“Don’t raise tariffs. I’m against it, I think we should do the opposite: take the tariffs we have and reduce them,” he told the Financial Times. Chinese companies seeking to export to Europe are a “natural evolution of competition that must be met with better products, better technologies and greater agility”, she added. “This is the market economy. Let the competition express itself.”

The Commission, the Financial Times recalls, is investigating whether Chinese car manufacturers receive subsidies from Beijing that allow them to lower the prices of vehicles exported to Europe, undercutting producers in the region. French automakers such as Stellantis and Renault, which do not have large operations in China, have spoken out about the threat of Chinese electric vehicles. However, the investigation has faced some criticism from German automakers, which depend on China for a significant portion of their sales and profits.

German executives fear potential retaliation from Beijing and Chinese consumers, at a time when local brands such as BYD have already gained market share from Western players in the world’s largest EV market. More than one in three Mercedes-Benz cars are sold in China, while the country accounted for 40% of Volkswagen car sales last year. Chinese automakers Geely and Chinese state-controlled SAIC own a fifth of Mercedes-Benz shares.

Mercedes vigorously defends the opening of the markets: “It was the opening of the markets that led to the growth of wealth, especially in the economic wonder of China, which brought hundreds of millions of people out of poverty.” And again: “If we believe that protectionism is what gives us long-term success, I believe that history tells us that this is not the case.”

Currently, explains the Financial Times, Chinese electric vehicles are subject to a 10% tariff when imported into Europe. European carmakers pay 15% when exporting to China, which is one reason why most German models sold in China are made in the country.