Without many surprises, Vladimir Putin prevails over his opponents in the Russian elections and, according to the first results of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC), he reaches 87.44% of the votes and 37.07% of the tally sheets counted.

What was Putin’s mandate like during the war with Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the current conflict as a battle against Western powers, crucial for Russia’s survival, and has mentioned the challenges facing the Russian population, although without going into details.

Russia’s economy, hit by international sanctions, has shown signs of recovery, although its main focus has been supporting the war effort as the conflict enters its third year. Despite the Kremlin’s initial hopes for a quick resolution, the situation has dragged on.

Russia has managed to regain the initiative on the battlefield, thanks in part to declining Western support for Ukraine. Putin has highlighted recent victories, including the capture of the city of Avdiivka in February.

On the other hand, Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO, has pointed out in Brussels that the member countries of the Atlantic Alliance are not providing enough ammunition to kyiv, which has significant impacts on the development of the conflict.