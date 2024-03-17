Moscow, March 17, 2024 – Russia’s elections are moving closer to Vladimir Putin’s plebiscite-style success, at least according to official data, which shows massive voter turnout in the presidential election, even in annexed Ukrainian territories. As heavy Ukrainian bombing continues in the Russian border region of Belgorod and what authorities call “acts of vandalism” at polling stations, Moscow is responding by accusing Western countries of inspiring them and their diplomats in Russia to “intervene” ” “in the vote.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) estimates that turnout across the country reached 55% for the second of three days of voting, which ends tomorrow. The final figure could therefore be significantly higher than the 67% recorded in the 2018 election, when voting took place in just one day. Noteworthy are the data concerning Ukrainian regions partially occupied by Moscow’s troops and annexed to Russia, where elections began on February 25. In Zaporozhye this figure is 72%. And data published on Friday evening showed 69% in Donetsk and Kherson and 36% in Lugansk.

As for the results, Deputy Head of the Central Election Commission Nikolai Bulaev said that the first partial results will begin to be announced after 21:00 Moscow time on Sunday (19:00 in Italy), an hour after the closing of polling stations in the capital. The CEC reported that there were “acts of vandalism” at at least 29 polling stations in 20 regions of Russia. At 20 polling stations, ink was spilled into ballot boxes, attempts at arson were recorded at eight, and a smoke bomb was thrown at one. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed the finger squarely at Western countries, accusing them of “inciting people who are clearly associated with them to go to the polls and commit these extremist acts.” Diplomats from these countries in Russia, the spokeswoman added, speaking at the conference, “are doing everything possible to interfere in the voting.”

Earlier, Zakharova said that the Westerners themselves have been trying to boycott the Russian presidential elections for a year, even using “agents of influence or simply mercenaries” from the ranks of the opposition.

“At least 47 people have been arrested across Russia”

In total, at least 47 people will be arrested throughout Russia during the protests on the occasion of the last day of the presidential elections. This was reported by the NGO “Ovd-Info”. According to the latter, 7 arrests were recorded in Moscow, 5 in St. Petersburg and 23 in Kazan.