Russia: third day of elections, turnout over 60%

Voter turnout in the Russian presidential elections, now in its third and final day, exceeded 60% this morning: the Central Election Commission reported this on its website, the Kommersant newspaper reports. The data refers to 9.35 Moscow time and corresponds to 60.03% of voters who have already voted.

Presidential elections in Russia, protest for Naval begins: "noon against Putin"

By noon, a long line had formed in front of an open polling station in Yerevan for the Russian presidential election at the request of foreign opposition leader Yulia Navalnaya. Many Russians moved to Yerevan, fleeing the country immediately after the invasion of Ukraine began.

The independent TV channel Dozhd showed a video with images of people attending a rally against Putin.

And Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opponent Alexei Navalny, stood in line at 12:00 in front of the polling station set up at the Russian embassy in Berlin, where she thus participated in the initiative “Southern Italy against Putin”, renewed by the politician shortly before her death. The rally calls on Russians opposed to the Putin regime to go and vote in today’s presidential elections at 12 noon, in order to undermine the idea and image of a strong consensus in the country supporting the outgoing president, who is likely to be re-installed in the Kremlin. The independent Dozhd channel reported the news with photographs and videos. Navalnaya, who has vowed to carry on the political legacy of her husband, who died in prison on February 16 under suspicious circumstances, appears relaxed amid crowds asking her for selfies.

Southern Italy against Putin: protests also in Siberia

Protests took place at noon at polling stations in some Siberian cities, including Vladivostok, Novosibirsk, Omsk, Irkutsk, said the entourage of Alexei Navalny, the opposition leader who died on February 16 last year in the Kharp special regime colony. In Yekaterinburg, several hundred people stood in line at a polling station

Mezzogiorno against Putin: “The seats in Moscow filled up in a few minutes”

Images of long lines of voters waiting outside polling stations in the cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg were circulated by independent media such as the Moscow Times to show support for the “noon against Putin” call.

Elections in Russia, more than 50 arrests in 14 Russian cities

Complaint from non-governmental organizations in the region: “More than 50 people have been arrested in more than 14 cities of Russia.”