The Russian President won the presidential election with 87.8% of the vote. This is what emerges from the first exit polls after the polls close. In second place is Communist Party member Nikolai Kharitonov with 4.6 percent, followed by Vladislav Davankov, a representative of the communal and progressive party New People with 4.2 percent. LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky comes up behind with 3 percent.