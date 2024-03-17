The National Electoral Institute (INE) signed a collaboration agreement with the Mexican Economic Development company (FEMSA) and the Oxxo Commercial Chain, with the objective of promoting informed voting and citizen participation for the next elections on June 2.

This agreement includes that people who prove that they went to vote will receive a gift of a medium American coffee from Andatti, as a way to encourage citizens to vote.

Through a statement, the INE explained that the objective of the agreement is “to contribute to the development of democratic life; ensure citizens the exercise of political-electoral rights and monitor compliance with their obligations; ensure the authenticity and effectiveness of the vote; carry out its promotion and contribute to the dissemination of civic education and democratic culture, as well as guarantee gender parity and respect for the human rights of women in the political and electoral sphere.”

While the Manager of Oxxo Mexico City, Alejandro Arellano, explained that this agreement is based on a shared social commitment to contribute to the development of democratic life.

For his part, the Director of Corporate Affairs of FEMSA, Roberto Campa, made the 22 thousand physical stores of the company and Oxxo that exist throughout the country available to the INE, so that the electoral authority can install polling stations.

Finally, the president advisor of the INE, Guadalupe Taddei, pointed out that like every electoral process, this agreement benefits citizen participation.

“But the National Electoral Institute, FEMSA and Oxxo are not wrong in signing this agreement because it commits us. We are proud to be Mexicans and at the INE we are proud to provide a service of the highest quality and legal consistency to our country,” he stressed.

