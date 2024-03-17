loading…

Egypt threatens Israel for planning to invade Rafah. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Egypt threatens Israel for planning an invasion of Rafah during the holy month of Ramadan. Cairo stated that the invasion would have unpredictable dangers.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry called on international countries and the Security Council to support an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Egypt warned of the danger of Israel carrying out any military operation in the city of Rafah.

“The invasion of Rafah will result in serious humanitarian consequences that will befall Palestinian civilians who have taken refuge in Rafah as the last refuge in Gaza,” the ministry said in a statement, reported by Al Jazeera.

Cairo emphasized that launching a military operation in Rafah, which borders Egypt, is a violation of international law and international humanitarian law.

“Egypt demands that Israel stop its policy of collective punishment against the people of the Gaza Strip, including siege, starvation, indiscriminate targeting of civilians and destruction of infrastructure, which completely violates international law and international humanitarian law,” Egypt said in a statement.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said the same thing, saying that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s constant threats to attack Rafah “pose a major challenge to the international and American consensus in protecting civilians”.

It said in a statement on X that “blind revenge dominates the Israeli government and threatens the security and stability of the region and the world”.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also expressed the same thing when he met King Abdullah of Jordan. “The large number of civilian casualties that may result from an Israeli attack on Rafah will make regional peace very difficult,” Scholz said.

“[Gencatan senjata jangka panjang] will allow us to prevent a ground attack from occurring,” he said.

When asked if he was ready to put pressure on Netanyahu to stop such attacks, Scholz said “it is very clear that we have to do everything so that the situation does not get worse than it already is”.

“Israel has the right to protect itself… At the same time, it is impossible for those in Gaza who fled to Rafah to be directly threatened by any military actions and operations carried out there,” he said.

(ahm)