The earthquakes in Italy do not stop: what is happening

These are days of great anxiety due to the earthquakes that are hitting the Campi Flegrei area. Even today a seismic swarm was recorded: these are precisely four earthquakes that followed one another today, Sunday 17 March. Needless to say, the tremors were felt by everyone, especially in the Pozzuoli area.

An earthquake swarm has been active in the Campi Flegrei area for days now. As already anticipated, in the afternoon of today, Sunday 17 March, four earthquakes followed one another and were felt in the Pozzuoli area. Of all the tremors that occurred, the one that was felt was without a doubt the tremor of 1.4 on the Richter scale and at a depth of 2.5 kilometers. This tremor was recorded around 4.20pm.

After a few minutes, precisely at 4.29pm, another seismic event occurred in the Campi Flegrei area. This time, however, the shock recorded was 0.7 and the earthquake was recorded at 2.4 kilometers deep. The third shock, however, was recorded at 5.15 pm and had the same intensity as the second. Finally, at 5.19pm there was the last tremor.

At the moment, no details are known about this latest tremor which occurred due to its low intensity. As already mentioned, seismic events have been occurring in the Campi Flegrei area for days now, creating anxiety and concern in all residents of this and neighboring areas.

