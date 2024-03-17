The icing on the cake was missing, but the outcome of Ducati’s first motocross race, on the occasion of the first round of the Italian Motocross in Mantua, is more than positive. Alessandro Lupino took the first time in Saturday’s free practice and time trials and prevailed in the first heat on Sunday, in the best way possible: starting from the front and then controlling his opponents. The second heat was more complicated, where Alessandro made a mistake at the start and went to the back of the group, to recover as best he could on a dry track full of potholes and channels, finishing seventh. The sum of the results of the two heats brings Lupino to second place overall. Not bad for what should be considered a first attempt, a point zero, useful for Ducati and Team Maddii to develop the brand new Desmo450 MX. Perhaps not everything worked perfectly in the second race, once Lupino returned he spoke at length with the Borgo Panigale technicians, but it would be completely normal, considering the conditions.

Celebrating the day’s victory was Isaak Gifting. The Englishman from the JK Racing team finished sixth and first, confirming the good qualities shown at this start to the season. Under the tent of Giuliano and Riccardo Boschi’s team we saw Rocco Siffredi who evidently brought luck to the Tuscan team. Third overall was Giuseppe Tropepe, excellent on the Honda of the Milionaire team. In MX2, i.e. in the 250 4T, Valerio Lata from Lazio won.