Former United States President Donald Trump said America would be hit by bloodshed if he lost the presidential election next November. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – Former President of the United States (US) Donald Trump said America would be hit by bloodshed if he lost the presidential election (pilpres) next November.

He delivered the warning at a mass meeting in Ohio on Saturday local time.

He said November’s presidential election would be “the most important date” in US history, describing his campaign for the White House as a turning point for the country.

Days after securing his position as the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, Trump warned there would be a “bloodbath” if he was not elected — although it was unclear what he meant, and the remarks came amid comments about threats to America’s auto industry.

“The date—remember this, November 5th—I believe will be the most important date in the history of our country,” the 77-year-old billionaire and politician told the crowd in Vandalia, Ohio.

He repeated his long-standing criticism, that his rival; President Joe Biden, is the worst president.

Criticizing what he said was China’s plan to make cars in Mexico and sell them to America, he declared: “They won’t be able to sell those cars if I’m elected.”

“Now if I am not elected there will be a total bloodbath, it will be the smallest bloodbath, it will be a bloodbath for the country. That is the smallest amount. “But they won’t sell the car,” he explained, as quoted by AFP, Sunday (17/3/2024).

Earlier this month Trump and Biden each won enough delegates to clinch their party’s nomination in the 2024 presidential election, but assured a “rematch” and set up one of the longest election campaigns in US history.