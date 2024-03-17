Max Giusti makes Mara Venier move on ‘Domenica In’. What triggered the emotion was a ‘rant’ full of empathy towards the ‘TV lady’. “What you do is a huge thing – he says to the presenter – there are thousands of people who find themselves in you. When you open your arms they feel protected, and it’s normal if sometimes you feel more tired. You interview others but Who’s interviewing you, eh?” asks the actor in a reversal of roles that leaves ‘aunt’ Mara breathless and with teary eyes.

“Because sometimes there are moments in which – insists Giusti – we too would like to be interviewed, we would like everyone to stop for a moment, when they expect a lot from us. And you say to yourself: but why don’t they ask me how I am too”?

“You are a lion but guys, lions get tired every day in the jungle eh”. Mara Venier, more and more moved at this point, admits: “It’s like this”. And words are no longer needed. She snaps the hug between the two. Then the smile and the unmistakable “che te possino” from Venier.

