It will open with an interview with Simona Ventura and Giovanni Terzi, who will tell their love story and their upcoming wedding recently announced during an episode of ‘Dancing with the Stars’, today’s episode of Domenica In, Sunday 17 March 2024 , broadcast from 2.10pm to 5.10pm on Rai1. Many guests from Mara Venier and surprises in the studio. Alessandra Mussolini will talk about her career and private life as well as talking about her autobiographical novel ‘The Game of the Dark’. To remember Gabriella Ferri 20 years after her death, in the studio her son Seva Borzak Jr., the singer Syria and Pino Strabioli, author and director of the show ‘Why don’t you sing anymore’, dedicated to the unforgettable Roman singer-songwriter. Max Giusti, currently broadcast on Rai2 with the program ‘Boss incognito’, will intervene to present his new theater show ‘Bollicine’. Space for music with two great singer-songwriters: Michele Zarrillo who will perform on the piano with some of his hits including “Cinque days” and Amedeo Minghi who will present his new single “Non c’è vento Tonight”, released in recent days and which will part of the new album by the Roman singer-songwriter.