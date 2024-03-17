When Copacabana is mentioned, many probably immediately think of one of the most iconic beaches in Brazil. However, the one that inspired the name of the well-known Rio neighborhood is located in a city in the neighboring country located in South America.

What is the Inca city that gave its name to one of the most famous beaches in Brazil?

The Copacabana that inspired the name of the famous neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro is located in Bolivia, on the shores of Lake Titicaca. Jhonny Ucedo, in charge of culture and tourism in the Bolivian Copacabana, points out that the name of this town has ancient roots, used even by the Incas who inhabited the area.

“This name derives from the Aymara phrase ‘kota kahuana’, which translates as ‘view of the lake,'” Ucedo explained.

The name of Copacabana also has strong links with the Catholic faith, with the Virgin of Copacabana being the patron saint of the town.

This invocation of the virgin was already known in Hispanic tradition under the name of the Virgin of Candelaria. However, in 1853, the Spanish colonizers introduced it to the territory of Bolivia, where it began to be an object of veneration by believers. During the 18th century, in a context marked by smuggling prevalent in that region, an image of this saint was transferred to Rio de Janeiro.

This city is widely recognized in Bolivia, attracting a large number of visitors annually thanks to its significant religious celebrations. Photo: Freepick

YOU CAN SEE: Discover the cheapest country to travel to in South America that has accommodations for US$5

The importance of Copacabana in the river

In the 18th century, the Copacabana area, in Rio de Janeiro, was known as Sacopenapã, a Tupi term that translates as “the noise and fluttering of the socós”, a species of birds. Upon arriving in Brazil, the image was initially placed in the Misericórdia chapel, currently known as the Nossa Senhora do Bonsucesso church, located in the center of Rio de Janeiro.

Until the end of the 19th century, the Copacabana neighborhood was practically an uninhabited beach, but this changed in July 1892 with the inauguration of a tunnel that connected Copacabana with the neighboring Botafogo neighborhood, thus facilitating the arrival of new residents to the area. zone.

By that time, the region had already adopted the name of the virgin of Bolivian origin and left its Tupi name behind.

YOU CAN SEE: The small South American country that has become the most attractive to invest in 2024

Traditions in the Copacabana of Bolivia

The Virgin of Copacabana continues to exert a significant influence on the Bolivian city. Since its introduction by the Spanish, it has gained great devotion among believers, particularly for the miracles attributed to it, Ucedo emphasizes.

On February 2, a date that also corresponds to the day of the Virgin of Candelaria, her arrival to the region is celebrated with an official holiday that this year marked her 441st anniversary.

In this celebration, characterized by traditional dances, the vehicles of the attendees are blessed with holy water and alcoholic beverages. The type of liquor – be it beer, wine or champagne – is indistinct; The essential thing is to spill a little of the liquid on the car, explains the local culture and tourism director.

The tourist attraction of Copacabana is not limited only to its religious festivities; It also stands out for its beautiful bay, part of Lake Titicaca. Photo: iStock