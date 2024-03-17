Dilemma

More and more companies are taking a stand on social issues such as LGBTQ rights, Black Lives Matter and the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. But what if you, as an employee, do not support this form of activism? Can you refuse to express your position?

Refusal is allowed…

When a company publicly commits to a social cause, it is engaging in brand activism. “We often talk about controversial topics,” says Peter Verleg, professor of marketing at Frie University. “For example, a fashion brand’s work against child exploitation is also activism, but not something that necessarily falls under brand activism.”

The Netherlands has good examples of companies making social statements. “In 2010, Hema became the first company to use transgender models for bras. This caused a lot of criticism,” says Verleg. A more recent example is the rainbow PostNL buses and Amsterdam GVB tram, which also feature the LGBTQ flag. “Last year, a postal worker made a viral video in which he criticized driving such a bus. Later it turned out that PostNL leaves this choice to the employees,” says Verleg.

According to the scientist, people who feel supported by such a social statement will feel more connected to the brand. However, employees have good reasons to be against such a message. For example, due to religious, moral or ethical beliefs, you may not agree with the “Ukraine” badge your employer asks you to wear, or you may not want to drive a rainbow-colored PostNL van.

In this case, there is conscientious objection and you can refuse to express your position, explains lawyer Pieter van den Brink from Ten Holter Noordam. “Freedom of expression is a fundamental right and you cannot just interfere with it.” However, the employer has the right to instruct, which means he can dictate how you do your job. “But such a request must be reasonable and not extend to the private sphere.”

…but may have consequences

Refusing to wear a pin is easy, says Van den Brink: if an employer goes to court, they will likely rule that the job can still be done without a pin. “But if you refuse to drive the tram, you will end up in a dead end.” In such a situation, the judge compares the economic interests of the employer with the individual rights of the employee. And this tram must run. “I would hate to be in the position of a lawyer who has to defend a driver or conductor who refuses to drive a rainbow-colored vehicle.”

As an employee, you should discuss your conscientious objection to military service with your employer. Then this person must look for an alternative. This may mean that you are excluded from promotion to this position or that (if possible) you only drive a vehicle without a social message. It is also possible to transfer to another suitable position within the company. “The employer must prove to the judge that they have tried everything before dismissal is announced,” says Van den Brink.

Not that such a claim arises often: many employers are careful not to stir up too much emotion in cases of conscientious objection to military service. Verleg and Van den Brink cite the discussion surrounding OneLove’s captaincy at Feyenoord and Excelsior as an example. For religious reasons, the captains of the two football clubs did not consider it appropriate to promote a position on diversity. “The clubs didn’t push it,” says Van den Brink, “I think because they also understood that it’s an expression on someone’s body, which makes it more personal.”

lawyerPeter van den Brink If you refuse to drive a tram because it is painted the colors of the rainbow, you will reach a dead end

If you, as an employer, decide to take on an external role, Verleg says you should make sure it fits into the company’s DNA. “That way it won’t be a shock to employees and will be accepted more quickly.” It is important to communicate this position internally first.

Either way, companies will want to continue expressing their point of view rather than just selling more products, says Verleg: “It can also attract new employees who want to work for a company with a social cause.” If you don’t agree with this, it may be time to look for an organization that better aligns with your standards and values.

So

If you feel uncomfortable with your employer’s stance on LGBTQ people, Ukraine, or the Gaza Strip, you have three options: accept it, fight, or look for a new job. Failure to submit a statement is acceptable, but if it would have a serious impact on your job performance, it may result in termination. However, the employer should also have tried to offer you an alternative.

