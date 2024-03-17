loading…

The Russian election in 2024 is a path for Putin to return to power. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – Russia began the final day of its presidential election on Sunday (17/3/2024) with Moscow accusing Ukraine of using airstrikes to try to sabotage an election that is expected to keep President Vladimir Putin in power for another six years.

More than half of Russian voters have gone to the polls on the first two days of the three-day election, according to officials. The final day will test the strength of the country’s opposition, which is asking all its supporters to vote at the same time at noon, in a rally dubbed “Afternoon Against Putin.”

Sporadic protests have marked the election, but recent developments in the war with Ukraine have so far cast a shadow over the election. On Friday, Putin accused Kyiv of trying to disrupt the election with intensifying drone and missile attacks in Russia and in Moscow-controlled territory in Ukraine. He also promised to punish Ukraine.

Local Russian officials said early Sunday that Kyiv forces were continuing to carry out attacks on Russian territory bordering Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy did not address the reports of the attack in his evening video address on Saturday, but he thanked his military and intelligence forces “for Ukraine’s new capabilities in the long term.”

Kyiv considers elections taking place in Russian-controlled territory to be illegal and invalid. Military analysts see Kyiv’s daily attacks primarily targeting energy and other critical infrastructure as an attempt to shake Russia’s sense of stability and undermine Moscow’s war effort.

The Ukraine War has become Europe’s deadliest conflict since the Second World War. None of the three other candidates on the ballot poses a credible challenge to Putin, 71, who dominates Russia’s political landscape.

But supporters of Putin’s chief foe, the late Alexei Navalny, who died suddenly in an Arctic penal colony in February, are calling on people across Russia to vote at the same time on Sunday afternoon in the country’s 11th general election. the. zone.

The “Noon Against Putin” action, which was supported by Navalny’s widow, Yulia Navalnaya, was presented as a way for people to express their rejection without the risk of being arrested because they would be queuing to vote legally. The Kremlin has warned the public against taking part in unauthorized gatherings.