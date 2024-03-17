A picture paints a thousand words. It was this idea that formed the basis of the “Twelve Hours Against Putin” campaign, through which the Russian opposition for several weeks called on citizens to line up at polling stations this Sunday at noon. The lines were a peaceful and relatively safe sign of protest against Putin’s landslide re-election in Russia’s carefully managed presidential election this weekend. They were intended as a sign to Russians that they are not alone in their dislike of Putin, but also as a sign to the world that millions of Russians do not support Putin’s brutal regime.

And at 12 noon local time, long lines suddenly formed at dozens of Russian polling stations, and the confused members of the election commissions had no choice but to let them vote. There was tension, determination and fear among those waiting. “There is no democracy, all our freedoms have been taken away. This is the only way to do something,” a Moscow resident told the Russian Dozhd TV channel. “I just turned 18, I want to be positive and vote,” said one young woman.

Mostly symbolic protests won’t stop Putin’s regime from clinging to power for another six years

Many said they fear this election campaign could be the last opportunity for protest for a long time. “This is the last opportunity we have to show what we think,” said another.

Even invalidating votes, a popular way to express dissatisfaction, required Russians to muster up courage: Ballot boxes were transparent, and most voting booths had no curtains to keep out prying eyes. In some places, phones were banned to prevent people from sharing their invalidated votes with the world.

There were also more violent actions, especially on Friday and Saturday. In some Russian cities, demonstrators threw Molotov cocktails at polling stations. No casualties were reported. In Moscow, a woman set fire to a voting booth, and in St. Petersburg, a woman threw explosives at a school where two polling stations were set up. In several places, activists threw paint or “zelenka,” the green ink used to smear opposition members, into ballot boxes. In the Moldovan capital of Chisinau, someone with dual Russian and Moldovan citizenship allegedly threw two Molotov cocktails at the Russian embassy.

Slow shift

According to the organization OVD-Info, several dozen people were arrested across Russia on the third and final day of the elections. On Sunday, a polling station worker was arrested in Moscow for wearing a T-shirt with the name of deceased opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Putin’s opponents outside Russia had far fewer concerns: in Japan, Australia, Thailand, Armenia, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Israel, as well as in dozens of European cities including The Hague, tens of thousands of Russians lined up outside their embassies.

The fact that, by comparison, the number of queues in Russia itself was lower than some had hoped, commentators attribute to the paralyzing fear and despondency in the country, which was intensified by the death of Navalny exactly a month ago in a Siberian colony. . Russian political scientist Abbas Gallyamov, speaking on the Russian TV channel Dozhd, called the mood among the opposition “deeply sad.” The destruction was most acute at Navalny’s grave, where the ballots were left.

At the same time, Galjamov emphasized the importance of solidarity and the great visual impact of the protest. “It’s not about the numbers, it’s about the image that is left behind,” said the Israeli analyst. He therefore did not rule out that the protests, combined with the enormous shock caused by Navalny’s death, could trigger a slow shift in Russian public opinion. “This makes people question whether Putin really has undeniable popular support. Because how to explain that he receives 80 percent of the votes, and so many fellow citizens express their dissatisfaction? Consider this a sign of the times, perhaps it will even become fashionable to protest,” Galjamov said.

Well-oiled fraud machine

The Kremlin’s well-oiled fraud machine has been at full throttle in recent days, manipulating the ballot box, with the online voting process in particular capable of generating any desired vote result. Old-fashioned methods were also used: stacks of pre-filled ballots were thrown into ballot boxes, workers were marched collectively to polling stations, and in occupied parts of Ukraine people had to vote in the presence of armed soldiers.

