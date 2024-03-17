Protest by Gozzi’s supporters, without readmission, possible legal battle

They ask “the Designation Commission to review its decision in accordance with the principle of representativeness”. They are the supporters of Antonio Gozzi, who, as Repubblica reports, are in revolt over the exclusion of Federacciai’s number one from the race for the leadership of Confindustria. “The presidents of the territorial and trade associations who sign the letter addressed to the wise men of Confindustria, as well as the members of the General Council and the president Carlo Bonomi, already foresee a legal battle”, claims Repubblica.

The letter, continues Repubbica, “represents the thoughts of the presidents of the associations of «Cremona, Bergamo, Brescia, Savona, Naples, Taranto, Reggio Emilia, Treviso, Vicenza, Verbania and Umbria», as well as of the «main national associations of categories strongly representative of Made in Italy, such as pharmaceuticals, fashion, wood and furniture, chemistry, steel, glass, paper, cement, foundries, various mechanics, gas and others »”.

In short, a significant part of the Italian industrial world is asking for the readmission of Gozzi in the race against Garrone and Orsini to avoid a legal battle that would risk poisoning the climate within Confindustria.