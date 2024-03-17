In his article “Netanyahu is making Israel radioactive” in the New York Times (12/3), Thomas Friedman leaves no room for doubt. The Israeli government had every right to defend itself after the horrific and brutal attack by Hamas, which, without warning, was aimed directly at civilians. But the way Israel indiscriminately counterattacked Gaza’s densely populated urban environment is completely irresponsible. Even if Hamas is hiding among the population and its leadership deliberately made the civilian population of Gaza one of its targets, this cannot justify the death of so many civilians. Not to mention the deaths and injuries of so many children.

According to Friedman, there was no thought-out plan other than the desire to destroy Hamas. Now there is chaos with Hamas and the Israeli army. Hamas has lost control of large parts of the Gaza Strip, but Israel refuses to take responsibility. The result: the distribution of humanitarian aid is disrupted, leading to countless additional deaths.

We find ourselves in a heartbreaking humanitarian crisis in which both sides are to blame. The details of the issue of guilt are of course important, since they give rise to mutual accusations on both sides, not least outside Israel and the Palestinian territories. There is no topic today that divides opinions so much, including in the Netherlands. Broken friendships, heated arguments or simply avoiding conversations, complete confusion of languages ​​and ignorance in the media – everything is charged these days. And, as Friedman writes, sympathy for Israel has been undermined, or worse. The country became radioactive. And along with it, Jewish communities outside of Israel.

In such a moral climate there is no way to get to the bottom of the issue of guilt. But at some point this will have to happen, because only this can become the basis of lasting peace. Now there is no room for nuances or even facts. Much is unclear: how many deaths occurred, where and why, to name a few. The facts about the famine in the Gaza Strip are also only indicative. Although, judging by the UN and Doctors Without Borders, there is no doubt that there are serious food shortages in some parts of Gaza.

The famine in Gaza is almost unique. Not because it is based on war, political intentions and human error, but because there are food shortages in urban areas. Sudan is currently another exception. All major famines of the last three quarters of a century took place mainly in rural areas. Think Biafra, Cambodia, Ethiopia and by far the largest epidemic in China (since 1958, where thirty million people have died). In all these situations, policies were aimed at protecting cities from shortages, although sometimes in vain. The only large-scale urban famine, also deliberately caused by closure, occurred during the Siege of Leningrad (1941-44). More than a million people died.

It is extremely difficult to deliver food to conflict areas. Blockages, theft, damage: anything can go wrong. But not every square meter is in the line of fire. More importantly, a temporary ceasefire will likely be put into effect within the next month(s) and will encourage greater proliferation of weapons. Until then, everything necessary can be done remotely, especially using satellite images. Which roads are blocked and can be quickly repaired? Where can food be stored and distributed? This is not rocket science, but something that repeats itself in every crisis.

Unfortunately, neither Israel nor Hamas appears to have developed any plan for a structural solution to the food crisis. It would be to Israel’s credit if it itself took the lead in developing the plan. Because without a plan, Friedman argues, chaos continues. And this particularly affects the children of Gaza, who are at risk of malnutrition.

