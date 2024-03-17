The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) indicated that it is intended to silence him and it would be a dangerous precedent, after the issuance of its Report on Political Violence for the Protection and Defense of the Right to Democracy.

This after it has received requests from the National Electoral Institute (INE) and the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (TEPJF), derived from two complaints from the National Action Party (PAN) that seek to question its mission as the highest body that protects the human rights in the country.

He highlighted that the central argument is that, with the issuance of its Report on Political Violence for the Protection and Defense of the Right to Democracy, the Commission is meddling in the electoral process.

“The CNDH categorically rejects that, with the issuance of its Reports on Political Violence, it had violated the mandate entrusted to it by virtue of article 102, section B of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States (CPEUM), and rejects the assertions that some partisan actors are working against it,” the organization highlighted in a statement.

The organization described these actions as symptomatic and those who promote these complaints, instead of taking advantage of this instrument to improve their speeches and practices, try to eliminate the CNDH from the scene.

Which causes the people to be left without one of their most obvious defense instruments, given the danger that looms over citizens who, in the exercise of their political-electoral rights, do not have sufficient information, and are left at the mercy of these despicable campaigns. black.

He indicated that, in the context of the exercise of political-electoral rights, published in December 2023, it does not seek in the least to influence the decisions of the electoral authorities, much less guide the vote, as has been pointed out in a biased manner.

The CNDH stressed that the issuance of these reports occurs in accordance with its constitutional mission of promoting, protecting and defending rights, among them, political-electoral rights, which are part of the right to democracy, something that not only follows of the functions granted by the Constitution and the Law of the National Human Rights Commission.

It is also part of international human rights instruments, and is even among the recommendations that the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) made to the CNDH on the occasion of its last periodic evaluation in 2022.

This is to verify the observance by this autonomous body of the Paris Principles: “it is the duty of the NHRIs to promote and ensure respect for all human rights, democratic principles and the strengthening of the rule of law in all circumstances and without exception”.

