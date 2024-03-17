“Do not believe that because you are not born in Tabasco you will not have a Tabasco president,” said the presidential candidate of the “Let’s Keep Making History” coalition, Claudia Sheinbaum.

In the land where President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was born, Sheinbaum asked to defend the continuity of the Fourth Transformation at the polls on June 2 and not fall into the dirty war promoted by the opposition.

“Even if there is a dirty war, even if there is slander, all that to which the opposition, the adversaries, are accustomed, we are going to win on June 2, our movement is going to triumph again, and the corruption of those corrupt people is not going to return.” “Mexico, that is the big change that began in 2018,” said Sheinbaum.

Claudia explained that her Government will continue to strengthen the support and works promoted in the first years of the 4T, but she also highlighted that new actions will be implemented, particularly in Tabasco, where the connection of the Paradise Train will be made with the construction of a new station in Chontalpa; the expansion of two highways (Villahermosa-Macuspana-Escárcega and Villahermosa-Ciudad del Carmen).

Likewise, the modernization of the Port of Frontera; the technicalization of the field; the construction of a hospital in Villahermosa, through the IMSS-Bienestar and the construction of garbage recycling plants in different municipalities throughout the State.

75 days of campaign begin in Tabasco

With Morena leading all electoral preference polls and a divided opposition, 75 days of electoral campaigns begin with four candidates for the governorship of Tabasco, where 17 mayoralties and the State Congress will also be renewed.

The cherry party, which has governed the Entity since 2018, decided after an internal process that its candidate was Javier May Rodríguez – former head of the National Tourism Promotion Fund (Fonatur) and one of the most trusted men of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador – , who prevailed over the group of former Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López Hernández, who had as a strong card the mayor of the capital, Yolanda Osuna Huerta, who in the end will go for re-election.

