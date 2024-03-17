loading…

It is predicted that the Noon Against Putin movement will not be able to overthrow the Kremlin regime currently in power. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – Thousands of people turned out at polling stations across Russia on Sunday to take part in what the anti-Kremlin opposition said was a peaceful but symbolic political protest against the re-election of President Vladimir Putin.

In a rally called ‘Noon Against Putin’, Russians opposed to the veteran Kremlin leader went to local polling stations at midday to destroy their ballots in protest or vote for one of three candidates opposing Putin, who many expected to win by a landslide.

Others vowed to write the name of the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died last month in an Arctic prison, on their ballot papers.

Navalny’s allies broadcast videos on YouTube showing lines of people queuing at polling stations across Russia at midday, who they said were there to peacefully protest.

Navalny had supported the ‘Noon Against Putin’ plan in messages on social media facilitated by his lawyer before he died. The independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta called the action plan “Navalny’s political agreement.”

“There is very little hope, but if you can do something (like this) you have to do it. There is nothing left of democracy,” said a young woman, whose face was not named and whose face was blurred by Navalny’s team at a polling station, as reported by Reuters.

Another young woman at another polling station, whose identity was similarly disguised, said she voted for the “least questionable” candidate of the three running against Putin.

A male student who voted in Moscow told Navalny’s channel that people like him who disagree with the current system should continue living their lives.

“History has shown that change happens when we least expect it,” he said.