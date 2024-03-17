Unfortunately, the curtain will likely fall on two measly BMW convertibles.

Now is not the best time to be a petrolhead. In fact, we are living in a kind of new era of malaise, as Americans called the 1970s. At that time, after the oil crisis, emissions standards became more stringent. A gurgling V8 with 350 hp, accelerating 1:3, was no longer possible. They were all replaced by a burbling V8 with 200 hp, accelerating at 1:5. Have you owned a Corvette with the 5.7 Small Block engine that was much slower than its predecessors?

It remains to be seen whether cars will do well again as they did then, or whether this decline will now become permanent. The car is attacked from all sides. Not just because it runs on fossil fuels, but as a concept in general. No invention has given the average citizen more freedom than the automobile. But some movements find this freedom a little annoying. And in real terms, Jan Modaal’s prosperity in the Western world is not what it used to be, due to the same trends. Jason Cammisa explains it in this great video.

You can already see this when it comes to “good” cars. Also logical. It used to be a common pastime. Take your weekend car out of the garage, give it a good polish and then take it for a drive. There’s even a term for it. “Sunday Ride” An open car, of course, was ideal for this. Take a walk along the boulevard. I smell the spring flowers (m/f/n). You know it.

But yes, in our time something like this is no longer acceptable and besides, it takes a long time to die. Sales of “pleasure cars” such as convertibles and coupes have been declining for years. In the past, every C-segment car supplier also offered a convertible. Opel Astra, Ford Escort, Volkswagen Golf, Peugeot 306. But this is already in the past. Many British roadsters also disappeared. If you want to drive with the top down, the only options you have are very expensive exotics, Mazda MX-5s and premium German bleppers.

And now these German bleppers will disappear too. Mercedes is dropping more and more open models. And at Audi, the A3 bathtub has disappeared, leaving only the (old) A5 Cabriolet and (for a while) the R8. BMW has also lost its 2-Series convertible. The 4 Series Convertible, 8 Series Convertible and Z4 are still available. But according to Car & Driver, that too will change.

According to Car & Driver, the Z4 will not have a successor, and the 8 Series Convertible will also be discontinued. The Z4 is now produced in collaboration with Toyota. But even in America, sales figures are dismal. BMW will not incur any costs when producing just over 1,000 units per year. The predecessors to the current Z4 simply produced 10,000 units in Murica.

It is reported that the 8 Series Convertible will also not receive a successor. If the 8 Series is followed by a sequel, it will obviously only be in the form of a new Gran Coupé. There is simply little enthusiasm for the other models (anymore). So few that top versions without the M package are no longer available.

This is also understandable. An 8 Series Convertible like this is extremely expensive and depreciates like a brick. Of course, you will be sitting outdoors in a very luxurious environment. But all that means is that an environmentalist might throw a can of tomato soup at you. Or something worse.

Do you think it would be a shame if BMW ditched convertibles? Or are you not going to miss them? Let us know about it in the comments!

This article on BMW convertibles first appeared on Ruetir.