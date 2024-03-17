Los Angeles, March 17, 2024 – Jannik Sinner beat Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals of the Masters 1000 at Indian Wells, winning 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 in 2 hours 05 minutes to slow the Italian. Sinner loses his first match after winning 19 straight from 2023 to 2024. The South Tyrolean fails to attack the second place in the ATP rankings and remains number 3 in the world: Alcaraz, who won the fourth match of 8 straight matches, maintains his position behind the number 1 Novak Djokovic and will have the chance to defend the title won in 2023.

Yannick’s Streak Stopped: What Happened

Sinner suffered his first defeat since November last year in a two-way match. The Blues dominated the first set, scoring 5 games in a row with the score 1-1 and taking full control of the match after a rain break that stopped the match at 2-1 and kept the players waiting for almost 3 hours. The serve works in the first set (71% of the first balls). When Alcaraz misses the first ball, Sinner is able to score the return (6 points out of 8).

The match changes face in the second set. Alcaraz is upping his first shot percentage (nearly 70%) and continues to be an aggressive scorer in front of the net (9/12). The Spaniard is specific and takes advantage of the only break point presented by Sinner, who had two chances to reduce the deficit but missed the target.

We move on to the third set, which has no history. Sinner’s serve stutters, and unjustified errors (8 to 2 for the Iberian) become an unbearable burden against an opponent who makes the most of his serve (almost 70% of the first balls). Alcaraz never looks back and triumphs. Sinner’s streak ended at Indian Wells.

(Source Adnkronos)

Photo Nitto Atp Finals – Facebook