A shooting in Salvatierra, Guanajuato left four men dead, three months after the murder of 11 people in the former San José del Carmen hacienda.

The new massacre took place inside a home in the Dos Plazas neighborhood of this city, in which four men were deprived of their lives.

Around 11 pm this Saturday, a commando violently interrupted a meeting at a home on Morelos Street. The shooting generated terror among neighbors, who alerted the security authorities.

“At least 20 detonations were heard,” they reported to elements of the police forces who responded to the report.

On the property they found three dead people and a young man with gunshot wounds, who died while receiving medical attention.

Three of the deceased were identified as José Juan “N”, Rafel “N” and Oswaldo “N”, reported the State Attorney General’s Office.

Elements of the National Guard took charge of the scene as first responders to preserve the evidence and transfer the bodies to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) based in the state capital.

The FGE reported that it also initiated an Investigation File for the intentional homicide of a woman in the former San Juan hacienda, in the municipality of Salvatierra. The victim was deprived of his life with firearm projectiles. The body is located in the Semefo facilities without her identity being known so far.

