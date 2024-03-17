Fanny Jáuregui’s youngest daughter (51) loves ravioli. They are her favorite dish. Fanny and her husband are two conceited parents and until some time ago they managed to cook ravioli for the girl twice a week.

But not anymore. Fanny says they have become a luxury product. The half kilo box costs 4,000 pesos (a little less than 5 dollars). Now they prefer to save that money and spend it on protein foods. “Not meat. The meat is through the roof. We buy Milanese,” she says.

Fanny grew up near Jirón Cárcamo, in Cercado de Lima. At the age of 20 she went with her brothers to Buenos Aires, looking for work, escaping crime and terrorism. There she got married, started a family and practically became another Argentine (she even lost her savings in the “corralito” of 2001).

Now he is afraid. She is scared that the impoverishment of Argentine society, which has deepened in recent months, is leading the country to repeat the scenes of terror that were experienced in the 2001 crisis. “People were stealing food from the locals, supermarkets. He stood up in the streets. That scares me,” she says.

Hunger. Community kitchens in Argentina receive more and more people due to the crisis. Photo: diffusion

Fanny is one of the approximately 300,000 Peruvians who live in that country. She works as a cook in the house of a public official. Her husband, also Peruvian, works on construction sites and driving taxis. The recent adjustment measures dictated by the Government of Javier Milei have affected them. Not to the point of leaving them on the canvas, he says, but forcing them to reorganize the family economy. There are essential products that they can no longer buy or that they buy less.

“It’s tremendous. The meat that cost 1,500 pesos, 2,000 pesos last year, today is priceless, from 8,000 pesos up. Bread used to be 300 pesos per kilo, the most expensive, 500, and now it is 1,500 per kilo, the same as a sachet of milk. Invoices [una especie de pastelitos] They were 500, 600 pesos, and now they are 1,500. We no longer buy bills and we hardly buy bread. For breakfast we eat fruit, we drink smoothies,” she says.

The electricity bills have also gone up at Fanny’s house (in May of last year they paid 200 pesos, she says, and today they pay close to 20,000). She is spending 10 times more for the bus ticket to go to work. “Prices have skyrocketed and salaries have been frozen. I earn 250,000 pesos a month and less and less is enough for me. My husband has to work many more hours because people take fewer taxis. I’m afraid of losing my job. I can’t ask for a raise. Suddenly they replace me with someone to pay them less,” she says.

Rise. The prices of different cuts of meat have skyrocketed in the country. Photo: diffusion

The hardest moment

Poverty in Argentina continues to grow. According to the latest data from the Social Observatory of the Argentine Catholic University (UCA), in January of this year, 57.4% of Argentines were below the poverty line, 13 points more than at the end of the year. past. It is the highest figure since this institution began collecting this data in 2004.

The Social Observatory report noted that this increase is explained by the strong devaluation carried out by the Milei Government, which skyrocketed the prices of the basic basket, while the population’s income continued to stagnate. In February, the minimum wage was 180,000 pesos, but the cost of the basic family basket was 690,000.

In an interview, the Argentine president pointed out that, despite everything, inflation is falling, but he acknowledged that the social costs were strong and announced that “the hardest moment will be between March and April.” Then, he said, the rebound will come.

“We are going to have to hold out for three or four more months, this is just beginning and now the hardest part is coming,” says Peruvian Henry Rodas. “Now we have to adjust to survive.”

Henry lives in the Vicente López district, one hour from the capital of Buenos Aires. He has a wife and three children and works in a garment factory. Like everyone in Argentina, he used to have barbecues every weekend with the family. Throw some steaks, some chorizos, some blood sausages on the grill. But now, he says, that’s a luxury reserved only for birthdays and other special dates.

“We have not stopped buying [víveres de primera necesidad], but we are buying less,” he says. “The bread is very expensive. Eggs were the cheapest, they almost gave them away, and now they are like 4,000 pesos. Milk, noodles, all of that has increased double, triple. And the services too. To feed an average family you must earn about 700,000 pesos. I earn a little less, but I have colleagues who do not earn 300,000 or 400,000.”

Unlike Henry and Fanny, other compatriots residing in Argentina have taken

with better spirit the Government’s adjustment measures. One of them is Angelica [pidió omitir su apellido], a nurse who lives in the Pilar district, northwest of the City of Buenos Aires. Angélica says that the culprits of the crisis are the Governments of Cristina Fernández and Alberto Fernández, who “made people accustomed to subsidies and corruption.”

“We are bad, this is going to take years to fix, but I prefer this to them continuing to steal.”

those at the top and subduing people for a bowl of noodles. The country is destroyed, we have to work hard to get out,” she says.

In recent days, the Milei Government has celebrated that inflation is moderating thanks to “fiscal discipline,” which eliminated subsidies and greatly reduced state spending.

Fanny Jáuregui, who prides herself on being a well-informed housewife who analyzes the reality of the country, says that inflation is going down simply because people are not buying what they bought before because they do not have money.

“Will inflation in the country go down? Yes it will go down. Do you know why? Because there is no consumption,” she says. “Stores are closing, because people are no longer buying. It will go down, of course it will go down, but at what cost? People are dying of hunger. Families cannot pay the rent and end up on the streets. Inflation is going down, but people are going to get fed up. I don’t know if he [Milei] “He is going to finish his term.”

Warning. President Milei warned that “the hardest moment” would be between March and April. Photo: diffusion

A very hardworking community

With nearly 300,000 members, the Peruvian immigrant community in Argentina is the fourth largest in that country, behind the Bolivian, Paraguayan and Chilean.

The first immigrants arrived in the 1950s. They were students attracted by the high academic level and the facilities offered by Buenos Aires universities.

In the 80s, the second wave of migration occurred, made up mostly of people from low social strata, who came to this country in search of job opportunities.

Peruvians in Argentina constitute a very respected and hard-working community. They are settled, above all, in Buenos Aires province and in the City of Buenos Aires.

Data

Approximately 291,000 Peruvians live in Argentina, according to the National Registry of Persons of that country.

27 million people live below the poverty line in that country, according to the Social Observatory of the Argentine Catholic University.