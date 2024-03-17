“Relax, you are not being judged,” you hear as a spectator of the new opera “The Trial of the Shell.” “Not yet,” at least. Because what role do you play in the climate crisis? Do you bear responsibility as an individual or can you shift it to governments and fossil superpowers? The house lights remain on to keep the audience involved in the performance. There is no curtain, the orchestra pit is closed, the musicians and conductor, and therefore the audience, are part of the stage. Ultimately though, The Shell Trial mostly functions as a mirror of the operatic world itself.

The Trial of the Shell (world premiere). From: Ellen Reid and Roxy Perkins led by Manoj Kamps. Director: Romy Roelofsen and Gable Roelofsen. Seen: 16/3, National Opera, Amsterdam. There until 21.03.

The work, which had its world premiere at the Dutch National Opera last Saturday, is based on the famous play The Case of the Shells by composer Ellen Reed and librettist Roxy Perkins. In it, theater makers Anoek Nuyens and Rebecca de Wit examined the controversial lawsuit that Milieudefensie brought and won against Shell, in which the company is held liable for climate damage. The topic is very relevant: next month the oil company’s appeal against this decision will be considered.

On stage, archetypal characters share their views on the issue of responsibility: we see Law, Government, CEO, Consumer take turns crossing the stage and singing in front of a decorative wall with light projections, surrounded by filing cabinets and tables. full of files on the display. In her operatic adaptation of the play, Perkins also added voices that often go unheard in the debate: the Climate Refugee and the Worker, as well as the Pilot who fears for his job. An important character is the Historian, who, dressed in a pleated skirt made from archival material, exposes the colonial roots of the climate problem.

Political commitment

According to the program collection of The Shell Trial, current political activism is not as unusual as it may seem: the genre always carries political elements, or at least reflects political reality. Verdi’s La Traviata as an indictment of patriarchal power relations, the Greek tragedy in Stravinsky’s Oedipus Rex as a metaphor for modern mismanagement.

This is true, but the power of such operas does not lie precisely in this metaphorical element; multi-layered text with which each generation can reflect again and again on its place in the world? In “The Shell Trial” this track comes to a dead end: there are few metaphors. The libretto hardly allows for any other interpretation than that which is stated literally. Sometimes it all feels more like a lecture, in which interpretation is predetermined, than like an opera, offering options and raising critical questions. The characters remain flat and provide exactly the perspective you’d expect, sending the audience home with a unique message that, while true, is entirely predictable: Shell pollutes, Shell is responsible.

Yet The Shell Trial certainly manages to captivate its audience from start to finish. Reed’s haunting score skilfully balances quirkiness and warmth, and the singing is superb. Soprano Lauren Michel and tenor Anthony Leon, in particular, deliver their long vocal lines with remarkable flexibility. Particularly clever because they regularly stand in front of the orchestra and do not see the clear flow with which conductor Manoj Kamps leads the thirty members and academicians of the Royal Concertgebouw through the score.

A scene from the opera “The Trial of the Shell” with a children’s choir in the foreground representing the past. Photo by Marco Borggreve

Successful Image Suggestions

And although the libretto leaves little to the imagination, Romy and Gable Roelofsen create some successful visual ideas in their direction – such as brightly colored flowers that, frozen in a large piece of melting ice, sweep through a burning house.

A clever discovery in opera is the changing gender roles of generations. The children’s choir represents the past, and The Elderly seem to look to the future. In future. When the children’s choir shuffles into the hall from the foyer while singing, goosebumps run down your arms. The final image of them littering the stage, orphaned in their sleeping bags after the ground has burned, is also impressive.

But ultimately, The Schell Trial is, above all, a wake-up call for the opera industry itself. The creators used this production as a test case to answer the question: how sustainable is it to create an opera? The sets are made from recycled materials, there are restrictions on the movement of cast and crew, and there are no meat dishes during production. Important dilemmas that cannot be realized in extreme cases (if you don’t want to emit CO2, you can’t make opera), but they deserve to be discussed and discussed in the world of opera itself. “The law,” says The Shell Trial, “is not a sword, but a mirror.”

