The man, affectionately known as Il bello Johnny as a player for Italy’s Genoa, stands outside the dugout in the pouring rain at the castle on Sunday afternoon, frowning. Sparta have just made it 1-0, Ajax’s 71st goal conceded in all competitions this season, matching a record dating back to the 1950s. Ajax coach John van ‘t Schip takes a bottle of water, takes a sip and calmly puts it away. He wanted to help the club and the boys, Van ‘t Schip said when he took over as interim coach for the remainder of the season at the end of October. The former Ajax player needed to set the record straight. give players confidence. He hit a low point. Ajax unveiled it a day after the defeat to PSV, which left the club in last place in the Eredivisie. He emphasized the goal for this season: fifth place. Positive spirit after another very difficult performance on Sunday against Sparta: the 2-2 draw leaves Ajax a little stronger in that spot, with chasers NEC and Go Ahead Eagles losing this weekend. Van ‘t Ship smiles cautiously at this remark – one of the few times that day. Although a play-off for European qualification following the regular season remains a real possibility: if NEC wins the KNVB Cup final at Feyenoord’s expense, Ajax will also have to play in the play-offs if they are successful. fifth place. . Carrying a black umbrella, Van’t Ship (60) entered the field at a quarter past four for a preliminary interview with rights holder ESPN. New CEO Alex Cruz takes his post on the main stand for the first time. “Ajax must be Ajax again,” Croesus said on his first day on the job Friday. More compact football But for now the manager is veering away from his home style, a standard 4-3-3 formation with lots of movement and creative strikers. Against a now vulnerable Sparta side, he also opts for a more defensively controlled style of play, with five at the back and no classic wingers. Read also: In Alex Kroes, an entrepreneur who pushes boundaries will be at the helm of Ajax

It is this emergency measure that has given Van ‘t Ship some support in recent weeks. Things went well in the home matches against Utrecht and Aston Villa. Not a single goal conceded, more compact football. But last Sunday against Fortuna Sittard (2-2) and last Thursday at Aston Villa in the Conference League eighth-final decider (4-0 defeat) it became clear once again how fragile Ajax still are “in defense.

He started boldly in the fall, but now his words sound increasingly empty. In an interview after the heavy defeat in Birmingham, Van ‘t Ship looked defeated and depressed. He also resigned.

He thought “everything” was in favor of Aston Villa. Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins was not sent off for attacking Ajax goalkeeper Dianth Ramaiah and then scoring, he repeated in several places. He suggested another Aston Villa player also deserved a red, with Ajax midfielder Siewert Mannsverk sent off.

Critical self-reflection was hard to find in the video on Ajax’s website last Friday. He was asked if he wished he had done things differently, given what he knows now. Van ‘t Ship shook his head. “No. It is the coincidence of circumstances that determines such competition.” He especially wanted to watch a good game at home against Aston Villa and, in his opinion, an excellent first half in England. The criticism was that he should have replaced Mannsverk earlier because that he already had a yellow card, he found too “simplistic”.

Crossed arms

On Sunday, he stands in jeans and a blue sports jacket and watches almost non-stop, sometimes chewing gum. Arms crossed, upper body slightly bent. When he coaches, he usually does it individually in relation to the players. He seems to be shouting at attacking left-back Kenneth Taylor to move further inside to create space for young left-winger Micky Godts, an 18-year-old Belgian making his starting debut and making plenty of moves.

When Ramai plays a long pass to Godts, he is quick to point out that the goalkeeper should have played shorter than Taylor – something you rarely see him coaching beforehand. Once a graceful right-winger himself, Van ‘t Schip is now in the final stages of telling attacking right-back Anton Gaai where the spots are on the flank. From time to time he gestures that his defense should move, i.e. higher up the field. Although no one seems to see or hear the instructions – they only do so when Captain Jordan Henderson gives instructions loudly.

Despite Ajax’s dominance on the pitch and built-in defensive confidence, Sparta star Arnaud Verschueren was given plenty of space after the half hour. Through a pass from left forward Koki Saito, midfielder Verschueren ran well and shot into the far corner: 1-0. The camera immediately focuses on director Alex Kroes as the sky over Rotterdam grows darker.

Van ‘t Schip lifts the mood momentarily when the score becomes 2-0 shortly after the break. Another goal conceded in a set-piece situation, just like on Thursday with Aston Villa’s first goal – it was a corner. Now Pelle Clement hits powerfully after a short free-kick, after which Verschuren thoughtfully taps it in. Ajax always make the same mistakes, admits Van ‘t Schip. Concentration, intelligence, perseverance – all this is so hard to find.

Although Ajax is still fighting for a draw, helped by Sparta, who retreat too much in the second half. After the score is 2:1, Chuba Akpoma Van ‘t Ship notes that they need to immediately move the ball to the center spot to restart play.

When returning striker Steven Bergwijn equalized shortly before the end, Van ‘t Schip responded unfazed. Once again, Ajax finish the game with one man down, with defender Akhmetcan Kaplan red for bringing down Charles-Andreas Brim, who was on his way to scoring the decisive goal.

With the departures of strikers Brian Brobbey and Jordan Henderson, there are new challenges for Van ‘t Schip. Eight more Eredivisie matches, provided Ajax do not have to play in the knockout stages. Van ‘t Schip is counting down, although he is glad to see some players returning from injury. It seems impossible that he will continue his career after this season.

Share Write to the editor