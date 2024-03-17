photo by Fabio Colasante

MILAN – “Un canarino rosso” is on the radio, the new single by Banda Leon, available digitally (L’n’R Productions/Universal Music), a song that comes from a set of funny metaphors that allude to a joyful sexuality. Great Italian music has always addressed issues of sex and many songs have truly made history, causing scandal and, at times, even defying censorship. “A Red Canary” is the story of a forbidden love between a man and a woman who wish to be together to experience free and limitless love. The video accompanying the release of the single was directed by Fabio Colasante who also took care of the photography and editing.

Banda Leon, composed of Philippe Leon, Linda Edelhoff and Fabio Colasante, is more than just a band, it is an open project that welcomes collaborations with artists from different disciplines such as painting, sculpture, music and photography. Philippe Leon, well-known author and composer for Adriano Celentano, Mina, Loredana Bertè and others, as well as a painter with a pop and neo pop taste, leads the project together with Linda Edelhoff, a sculptor with notable singing and composition skills, and Fabio Colasante, electronic sculptor , bassist and arranger, both Linda and Fabio trained at the Academy of Fine Arts.

“Un canarino rosso” arrives after “J’ai peur”, the second single from Banda Leon’s production which follows the publication of “L’abandonment”, a touching instrumental piece in support of an awareness campaign against the abandonment of animals. Banda Leon is currently busy preparing a live show in view of an international tour. The project, which is not just musical, continues to be a hotbed of creative ideas that take shape through the collaboration of talented artists from all over the world.