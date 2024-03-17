Rome, March 17, 2024 – At breakneck speeds on Via Casilina, they lost control of the car they were traveling in and overturned several times. The black BMW, which turned out to be stolen, caught fire. Two men died, and the third, thrown from the cabin, was taken to hospital in serious condition. This happened around 10:30 pm yesterday, Saturday, March 16th. The carabinieri of Segni Gavignano station and the radiomobile unit of the Colleferro company intervened on the scene after reports from some passers-by.

According to the initial reconstruction of the facts, the car arrived in the municipality of Segni, a distance of 52,500 km in the direction of Anagni-Colleferro, where the car overturned and caught fire. Firefighters from Colleferro and Palestrina extinguished the flames, but were unable to do anything other than pronounce the two men trapped between the sheets of metal dead. The third, thrown out of the car, was taken under a code red to the Colleferro Hospital and then, due to the serious injuries he received, transferred to the Tor Vergata Polyclinic, where he remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.

The car and some burglary tools found under the hood were confiscated by the carabinieri. The bodies were taken to the Tor Vergata polyclinic and were also identified by fingerprints.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

