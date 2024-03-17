loading…

Many countries in the world have active volcanoes. Photo/Reuters

JAKARTA – Earth has 1,500 potentially active volcanoes, not including seabed volcanoes whose distribution centers are like the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, which is a large mountain range at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

Yes, there are probably more volcanoes in the ocean than on the surface of the earth, and experts estimate that there are around 10,000 of them.

There are countries that rank very high in the number of volcanoes within their borders around the world and others in the total number of active volcanoes, and this article is here to explain to you those facts, as we explore some of them. the most violent place on earth.

7 Countries That Have the Most Active Volcanoes

1. Indonesia



Photo/Reuters

According to pedalchile, Indonesia has so many active volcanoes that experts state that more than 197 million Indonesians live within 100 km of a volcano, and 9 million of them live within just 10 kilometers.

Indonesia has the largest number of active volcanoes in the world and is one of the places in the world located on the Pacific Ring of Fire. It is a 25,000-mile-long (40,000 km) horseshoe-shaped region bordering the Pacific Ocean, where countless tectonic plates have collided.

Indonesia has 147 volcanoes, 129 of which are still active. They are spread across the islands of Sumatra, Sulawesi, Java, Bali, Nusa Tenggara, Maluku, Lesser Sunda and Sulawesi.

Why does Indonesia have so many volcanoes?

Tectonically, active volcanoes are the result of collisions between 3 primary tectonic plates: namely the Eurasian plate moving south, the India-Australia plate moving north and the Philippine plate moving west.

2. Chile



Photo/Reuters

Chile is home to more than 2,000 volcanoes, 60 of which have erupted in the last 450 years, and according to the Global Volcanism Program, there are 122 active volcanoes.