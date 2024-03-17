loading…

Haiti requires foreign intervention with the presence of multinational forces to support security. Photo/Reuters

PORT-AU-PRINCE – As Haiti faces a crisis of gang violence, questions are being raised about whether a multinational task force will help or harm.

The proposal initially sparked an uproar. In October 2022, then-Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry and 18 top officials called on the international community to send “special armed forces” to help combat the spread of gang violence in Haiti.

But Haiti has struggled with a long history of foreign involvement – ​​and the prospect of a new wave of outside interference is met with skepticism.

Currently, experts say that public opinion in Haiti is changing, as violence escalates and Haiti’s already weak government is on the verge of another overhaul.

“In October 2022, the vast majority of Haitians are opposing international powers,” said Pierre Esperance, executive director of Haiti’s National Human Rights Defense Network (RNDDH), as reported by Al Jazeera. “But right now most Haitians will support him because the situation is worse, and they feel there is no other choice.”

However, the history of international involvement in Haiti still casts such a long shadow that this continues to be a divisive topic – both among Haitians and outside parties who may be involved.

Instability in Haiti entered a new phase this week when Prime Minister Henry – an unelected official who serves as de facto president – ​​announced that he plans to resign.

This announcement comes after increasing international pressure, as well as threats from the gangs themselves. One of the country’s most notorious gang leaders, Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier, told reporters that a “civil war” would erupt if the deeply unpopular Henry did not resign.

The call for international powers to intervene arises from the acuteness of the situation, Esperance and other experts told Al Jazeera.

6 Dilemmas of Foreign Intervention in Haiti

1. Hundreds of thousands of Haitians have fled



Photo/Reuters

Gang violence has forced more than 362,000 Haitians to flee their homes, mostly in and around the capital Port-au-Prince. The UN estimates that at least 34,000 of them have been displaced since the start of this year.